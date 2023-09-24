Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves game at Notre Dame with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went down after blocking for TreVeyon Henderson on his 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter at Notre Dame.

Xavier Watts, a safety for the Irish, rolled into Harrison’s legs as he held his block for Henderson.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during warm-ups before the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Trainers assisted Harrison off the field and guided him into a medical tent on the Buckeyes’ sideline at Notre Dame Stadium. It appeared as if his right ankle or lower leg was injured as he put little weight on it.

When Harrison left the tent, his right ankle was wrapped in tape. Harrison dealt with a sprained right ankle for most of last season.

This story will be updated.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. exits with injury at Notre Dame