Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will not be available for Saturday’s game at Purdue.

Coach Ryan Day told reporters that Egbuka had not made the trip upon the Buckeyes’ arrival at their hotel in Lafayette, Indiana. It was first reported by Columbus' NBC4.

The full pregame availability report for the matchup with the Boilermakers is to be released two hours ahead of kickoff.

Egbuka went down with an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win against Maryland and had trouble putting weight on his left leg when he was helped off the field at Ohio Stadium.

FOX’s reported during its broadcast that Egbuka had suffered a lower-leg contusion. He later left the locker room in a walking boot. Day said earlier this week that he was still being evaluated and was mum on status, but said it was not a long-term setback.

Egbuka is one of the Buckeyes’ leading receivers alongside with Marvin Harrison Jr. with 22 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football WR Emeka Egbuka to be unavailable at Purdue