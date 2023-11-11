Ohio State football without three defensive starters for tonight's game vs. Michigan State

Ohio State will be without three defensive starters against Michigan State on Saturday night as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safeties Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom were listed as unavailable on its pregame status report released two hours ahead of kickoff.

Eichenberg and Proctor were both banged up in the second half of last week’s win at Rutgers, while Ransom has been out with an unspecified injury since being carted off late in a victory at Wisconsin on Oct. 28.

Early in the third quarter against the Scarlet Knights, Proctor broke up a pass intended for running back Kyle Monangai, leading to an interception by cornerback Jordan Hancock that was returned for a touchdown.

Proctor’s hit on Monangai left lying him on the ground, and he did not return after being evaluated by trainers in a medical tent. He said later that his head was “ringing a little bit.”

The issue for Eichenberg was less clear, but he left SHI Stadium with his left arm wrapped in an ice pack.

The depth in the Buckeyes’ secondary should at least be helped with cornerback Denzel Burke expected to return. He was not listed among the unavailable players.

Coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Burke had been expected to return to practice after he had been missed two out of the last three games.

Nine scholarship players are out, also including wide receiver Kyion Grayes, tight end Joe Royer and defensive linemen Jason Moore and Will Smith Jr. Safety Kourt Williams II and running back Miyan Williams are out with season-ending injuries.

Cameron Martinez, a reserve slot safety, will also be a game-time decision.

Despite being a little short-handed on the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes are in a favorable matchup against Michigan State, which is last in the Big Ten and 123rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring offense, averaging only 18.2 points per game.

The Spartans were shut out by Michigan two weeks ago in a 49-0 loss to the Wolverines, the last time they faced an unbeaten Big Ten opponent.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

