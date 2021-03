Reuters

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.