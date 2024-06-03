Ohio State football to wear all-gray alternate uniforms against Iowa in October

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) looks for a path around Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State will wear its alternate gray uniforms for its Oct. 5 football game against Iowa, the school announced Monday.

It is the second straight season that the Buckeyes will don gray alternates after having the all-gray look in a 38-3 win over Michigan State last November.

Previous alternate uniforms had been all-black, as they wore against Wisconsin in 2022, or all-scarlet, as seen against Penn State in 2021.

A kickoff time has not been announced for this year’s game against the Hawkeyes.

Among other game themes announced for the upcoming season, the Buckeyes are also having a “scarlet out” for their homecoming game against Nebraska on Oct. 26 and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of former tailback Archie Griffin's first Heisman Trophy in the season opener against Akron on Aug. 31.

