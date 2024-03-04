Ohio State football: What to watch during spring practices

The Ohio State football team will be embarking on another spring practice season beginning on Tuesday, March 5, and as with every spring, Ohio State football has questions entering the fall. Some of those will get answered, some of them might, and some won’t.

What we will get to see isn’t going to be all we see during the fall, but it will give up a small taste of what to expect. That is why we don’t need to see all of the progress during the spring, just moving in the right direction.

The season doesn’t start for another six months, so improvements can still be made. There is plenty of aspects of this team that we want to keep an eye on, and there are my main things to watch for Ohio State during the spring.

What Ohio State’s offense looks like under Chip Kelly

Great meeting Chip Kelly who says he wants to score points & doesn’t care how he does it. @TheFeverABC6 pic.twitter.com/7iDg3fnxpi — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) February 29, 2024

What to watch

The month-long drama surrounding the Ohio State offensive coordinator position was a wild rollercoaster, which saw Bill O’Brien join the staff, only a month later taking the Boston College head coaching position. Then, within a few hours, Ryan Day found his replacement, going with his former OC as a player, Chip Kelly.

An offensive mastermind, Kelly has never had this much skill position talent at his hands. Two elite running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, a young and talented wide receiver group, and a veteran quarterback in Will Howard leading the charge. We won’t see much of the first unit together, but it will give all of us a preview of what we’ll see in the fall.

Who wins the backup quarterback job

Carlsbad's Julian Sayin is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ for a reason. Dude can make every throw in the book. 💪🎯@juliansayin2 | @cbad_Football | @CoachDanny10 pic.twitter.com/fICYKtGDne — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) January 19, 2024

What to watch

Although Day didn’t specifically name Howard the starter, it’s hard to imagine this going any other way. The battle for No. 2 is one to watch, as there are the returning players in Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz, and the freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland.

This battle will determine a lot in my eyes, as you have to except at least one of the older players transferring. This offseason battle will shape the program for multiple seasons at the position. I believe that Sayin takes over the backup job and sets himself up for a huge sophomore year.

Development of wide receivers

Devin Brown with a DIME for the TD 🎯@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/msAIzpZjKb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

What to watch

Aside from Emeka Egbuka, there is not much experience in this group. Carnell Tate played and did well, so you expect him to make a jump. In Brandon Inniss’ only catch, it was an electric 56-yard touchdown. He’s got the skills but lacks game reps, while Jeremiah Smith was the No. 1 player in the 2024 class is expect to play early and often. You can’t forget about Jayden Ballard who has great size and speed, but also hasn’t shown much.

There needs to be multiple players from this group stepping up. The talent is there, the returning production is not. Not may are worried about this group because of who is in the room, but there could be some struggles early in the year if we don’t see some of the receivers making the jump to the next level.

Offensive tackles

Just noticed it was true freshman Luke Montgomery who gave up the strip sack on McCord (yes he has to get the ball out faster).

Montgomery has got quite a few reps as the 6th OL in bigger packages pic.twitter.com/fyPqT2W0cA — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) September 21, 2023

What to watch

There was a massive hole at both tackles post Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones moving to the NFL as the Buckeyes headed into last year. The tackles were solid, but not exceptional, and with Kelly coming in, there may be a new group. Josh Simmons should have one spot wrapped up, but Josh Fryar is expect to move inside, leaving a spot open.

Luke Montgomery and Tegra Tshabola are the two to watch, but Zen Michalski and Grant Toutant shouldn’t be ruled out. Maybe on of the true-freshman emerge but that’s hard to say at this moment. The potential for a portal addition still exists, so this could be a position we continue to monitor into the fall.

Linebackers

Steele Chambers was asked by @brdispatch how he thinks CJ Hicks is going to do this year. pic.twitter.com/m3MllP0B5Y — BuckeyeHuddle.com (@BuckeyeHuddle) February 28, 2024

What to watch

Both main starters, Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, are currently auditing for the NFL at the combine. Cody Simon should take one of the starting spots, while the other is up in the air. There has been some positive chatter about Gabe Powers, while the jury is still out on former 5-star C.J. Hicks.

The biggest question is where Sonny Styles lands. He still just 19-years old, standing 6-foot, 4-inches and weighing 230 pounds. That’s a prototypical linebacker body and he has the skills to play the position at a high level. If Styles does make the move down from safety and runs with the job, the Buckeyes will be in great shape.

Defensive tackle

The lord grants me his strength in order to bring all glory to his name #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Sw0fYkmS6r — Ty Hamilton (@tyhamilton__) February 5, 2024

What to watch

Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams both return, but this isn’t about them, it’s about the depth behind both. With such a long season with the expanded College Football Playoff, there must be others that contribute at this position.

Jaden McKenzie, Hero Kanu, and Tywone Malone are the best options to get quality playing time, and potentially Eddrick Houston. His profile fits better on the interior, and he’s expect to play a good amount.

Ohio State’s special teams

BREAKING: Ohio State special teams coordinator Parker Fleming has been relieved of his duties according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/zPPeHyzZLw — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) January 10, 2024

What to watch

Gone is coach Parker Fleming, and no one has the title of special teams coordinator. It will be a collaborative effort, which is more like it is across the country. Punter Jesse Mirco transferred out after a solid season, leaving an open spot there.

Ballard has been the main punt returner, but there hasn’t been much positive there. Same with the kick-off return group, not much to see. Safety, Caleb Downs, could see time back there, but don’t expect to see him early in the season. This group has been average at best, and we’d like to see a lot more from this unit.

