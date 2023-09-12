Ohio State football vs. Western Kentucky: Complete preview and prediction

Two weeks into the college football season and it still feels like there are some questions that need to be answered on this Ohio State football team. With mediocre showings against Indiana and Youngstown State, the Buckeyes have dropped in at least one of the polls in consecutive weeks.

While the quarterback debate should pretty much be a done deal, the offensive line is still struggling to open holes for the running backs. One would have to believe that a program like OSU loaded with four and five-star recruits would’ve manhandled the Penguins. But the running lanes were narrow and most big runs came after bouncing it outside.

Ohio State now welcomes Western Kentucky to the Horseshoe. The Hilltoppers are no pushover and may prove to be a formidable opponent. Will the Buckeyes take steps in the right direction as a trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame looms? Let’s hope so as we get ready for Week 3 of college football.

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (2-0), Western Kentucky (2-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

Network: Fox – Live Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Capacity: 102,780

All-Time Series: First-ever meeting

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

What We Might See

Ohio State gets one last game before heading west to take on Notre Dame. Western Kentucky should be another tune-up, but not so fast. The Hilltoppers will be the best offense that the new and improved Buckeye defense has seen. While the Silver Bullets have looked the part, they haven’t necessarily been challenged against an explosive offense so far this season.

Austin Reed takes the snaps for WKU and he has been putting up some outstanding numbers. Last year, Reed led the country with 4,744 passing yards. He also threw for 40 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions as well as hurting defenses with his feet, rushing for 224 yards and eight touchdowns. So far this season Reed has picked up right where he left off. In two games thus far he’s thrown for almost 600 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Buckeye secondary has seen the most growth since last season, but this will be a test to see if BIA really is back. It would still be good to see some pressure coming from the edges, but it just hasn’t been there as of yet.

Offensively, it seems like Kyle McCord has firmly taken the lead in the quarterback battle. I expect him to get all the first-team reps so he is fully ready for the Fighting Irish.

But the offensive line is still where most of my concern lies. The unit as a whole seemed to do better in pass protection against Youngstown State, but couldn’t open holes for the running game. Any long run was a product of a shifty move or bouncing it to the outside and using superior athletic skills. The offensive line will again use this week to try and come together as a unit.

As long as Ohio State is still working out the kinks in the trenches, this game might be closer than the experts think.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

Josh Simmons – Left Tackle

Josh Simmons was thought to be a big catch in the transfer portal earlier this year. The young man played well at San Diego State and left for the greener pastures of Columbus. But for this team to have a chance to make a run at any kind of championship, Simmons needs to get things figured out quickly. This will be the third week of game experience and there must be improvement.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Denzel Burke – Cornerback

After going MIA for much of 2022, it seems like Denzel Burke is back to playing at the level that garnered him All-Big Ten and freshman All-American honors in his freshman season. Western Kentucky will pose the biggest challenge to date and Burke will need to keep playing up to that level against one of the top passing offenses in the country.

The Prediction

Ohio State will see the best passing offense of the year to date when Western Kentucky comes to town this Saturday. Has the defense taken the leap in year two under Jim Knowles? I think we’ll know a little more after Saturday.

However, even if the Hilltoppers can score on the Buckeye defense, they still have to stop the high-octane offensive attack of OSU. The WKU defense has given up some points to far lesser opponents. Even with the struggles on the offensive line, there just isn’t a way to keep all those weapons out of the end zone.

The passing attack will get the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, but it won’t be often enough. Ohio State wins setting up an undefeated showdown with Notre Dame in Week 4.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Western Kentucky 24

Line

Ohio State – minus 27.5

