Ohio State football vs. Purdue: Complete preview and prediction

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… Ohio State started slow on offense once again. The Buckeyes pulled away eventually moving to 5-0 on the season. Maybe Maryland is really good, but it just feels like something is off with this team.

Either way, OSU remains in the ranks of the unbeaten and now heads to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. The Boilermakers are in rebuilding mode after Jeff Brohm left for Louisville and new head coach Ryan Walters is trying to establish an identity.

Ohio State has one more opportunity to get things right before Penn State comes to Columbus. But first things first. Let’s get ready for Purdue Week!

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (5-0), Purdue (2-4)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Game Time: Noon EDT

Network: Peacock

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana) Capacity: 57,282

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 40-15-2

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Purdue, 59-31, in 2021

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

Purdue shouldn’t pose much of a threat to the mighty Buckeyes, but we all know what happened last time Ohio State played a game in West Lafayette. It was 2018 and the Boilermakers could do no wrong on a night that belonged to cancer victim and Purdue superfan Tyler Trent.

However, this is 2023 and Purdue is a much different team than it was in 2018. The Buckeyes are simply bigger, faster, stronger, and should overpower the Boilers without much of a fight. But as we’ve been saying for quite some time now, Ohio State has some issues that need to be resolved before Penn State comes to town on October 21.

The offensive line has been a work in progress all season long and it’s been an up-and-down affair. It seems Kyle McCord has more time in the pocket to throw the ball which has been a positive. But on the downside, it’s been a struggle to get the run game going. Joel Klatt who called the game against Maryland kept noting how the offensive was having trouble getting to the second-level defenders. He even shared on his podcast how he usually tries to stay optimistic, but the line play is concerning.

The Buckeyes must figure out how to establish the run game against Purdue. Even though they could probably beat the Boilermakers being a one-dimensional team, that type of play isn’t going to work against Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The defense continues to play at a high level. The Bucks were able to pressure Taulia Tagovailoa sacking him twice and forcing two interceptions. That same pressure will be needed as OSU prepares for Penn State. Until the offense gets things figured out, the defense is what’s going to keep them in games.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

Treveyon Henderson – Running Back

No disrespect to Chip Trayanum or Miyan Williams, but the Ohio State offense just looks different when No. 32 is in the game. He may not be the first option on fourth and goal, but his home run potential keeps defenses on their heels. Henderson needs to have a game and show he’s ready for Penn State in two weeks.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Steele Chambers – Linebacker

After an outstanding season at linebacker last season, where has Steele Chambers gone? Thus far in 2023 Chambers has been MIA. Again, both linebackers need to be in midseason form before the Penn State game. Chambers has the most work to do to prove he’s up to the task and getting work in against Purdue may be just what he needs.

The Prediction

Ohio State knows it has to win and win impressively to get any kind of respect. Why teams like Florida State get a pass when they barely squeak out a victory against the likes of Boston College is anyone’s guess. But regardless, the Buckeyes know what they are up against.

Purdue looks like a team that is rebuilding. The Boilermakers have had some good moments and some not-so-good moments. Ohio State is coming into this game not looking ahead but with a mindset of needing to tie up some loose ends before Penn State comes calling.

Because of that, I think the Buckeyes will come out focused from the start. It sounds as if Treveyon Henderson will be back this week which is not good news for Purdue. Hopefully Justin Frye can get things figured out on the offensive line, but the Boilers simply don’t have the personnel to hang with the Buckeyes. Ohio State wins big.

Final Score

Ohio State 56, Purdue 13

Line

Ohio State minus-20.5

