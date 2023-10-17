Ohio State football vs. Penn State: How to watch, stream the showdown of undefeated teams

Ohio State football (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will face off against Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in a battle of unbeatens.

Ohio State is ranked No. 3 and Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Buckeyes are coming off a comfortable 41-7 win at Purdue, while Penn State Nittany Lions head to Ohio following a 63-0 drubbing of UMass.

OSU vs. Penn State: Everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's game against Penn State

With both teams ranked within the top 10 by a variety of college football rankings, it'll be a fun one for fans to tune in to see which of the two Big Ten heavyweights will remain unbeaten. Here's exactly how fans can watch or listen to the game:

How to watch Ohio State football's game vs. Penn State on TV, stream

The game between the undefeated Buckeyes and unbeaten Nittany Lions is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The game will be broadcast on TV on Fox (WJW Channel 8) and can likewise be streamed via the Fox Sports App or online through Fox Sports' website with a valid cable or Fox Sports login.

The game can also be streamed on any streaming platform that offers Fox, including Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Fubo. The latter offers a free seven-day trial period.

Who is the betting favorite in the game between Ohio State football and Penn State?

At the time of writing, Ohio State is the moneyline betting favorite over Penn State at -200 (bet $200 to win $100).

The over/under for the matchup is set at 48.5 points scored.

Who is on the broadcast for the Ohio State vs. Penn State football game?

On the Fox broadcast covering Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions will be Gus Johnson (play by play), Joel Klatt (color analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporter).

ESPN's 'College GameDay' coverage will be in Columbus

The "College GameDay" crew from ESPN will effectively join Penn State by heading to Ohio ahead of the showdown between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. The "College GameDay" pit will open for fans at 7 a.m. ET.

More information is available via ESPN.

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Purdue on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcast live on WKNR (AM-850). Here is who is on the call:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State vs. Penn State football all-time head-to-head matchup

Ohio State football leads the all-time matchup against Penn State with a 23-14 record against the Nittany Lions. That mark includes six straight victories for the Buckeyes, as well as 10 wins in the last 11 meetings.

Can Ohio State keep the train rolling against Penn State? Or will the Nittany Lions snap the Buckeyes' winning streak against them?

