Ohio State football vs. Penn State game time announced

The Ohio State football team was enjoying a much-needed off week this past weekend and it couldn’t have come at a better time, right smack dab in the middle of the regular-season schedule when several players were nursing injuries.

But things are getting cranked up to game-week level again as the Buckeyes prepare to host the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday. And while you can never overlook an opponent, the one everyone is looking towards is the game in Happy Valley against Penn State in two weeks. Even if Michigan gave James Franklin and crew a football swirlie on national television Saturday.

Now, normally you would expect a road trip to central Pennsylvania to involve a white-out set to the soundtrack of an ungodly amount of lion roars over the PA system, but not this year. With Fox picking up the game, and with Penn State officially naming the Minnesota game as their annual eye candy, the writing was on the wall that the game against OSU would take place in the light of day.

And now, we know that it’ll be a noon game because Fox announced that the matchup between the traditional powers on October 29 will air in the Noon window, which is where Fox likes to put its biggest game of the week — to the eye rolls of many.

That means we’ll have two-straight Noon games for those fans with a lot of scarlet and gray in their wardrobes because the Iowa game this weekend will also be a Noon kick.

As a reminder, the Michigan game will also kick off at Noon ET so get used to the biggest games of the remaining year coming to you early in the day. We like to call it “Brunch with Ryan Day and a few friends.” It has a better ring than “Breakfast at Wimbledon,” — or at least we think so.

