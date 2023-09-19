Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame: Complete preview and prediction

Buckeye Nation… are we feeling a little better after this past week’s showing against Western Kentucky? This was the Ohio State football team we’ve been waiting to see and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Buckeyes now turn their attention to Notre Dame in what could be a game for the ages. The Irish are a much-improved team from a year ago with the addition of Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman and the defense has been stout. Either way, this game will be a huge dataset when it comes to teams positioning themselves for the potential of making the College Football Playoff.

The tune-up games are over and it’s time for some big-boy football. Let’s get ready for Notre Dame week!

Records and Broadcast Information

Moving onto the next ☑️ pic.twitter.com/ChxvViqCBZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 17, 2023

Records

Ohio State (3-0), Notre Dame (4-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Network: NBC – Live Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana) Capacity: 80,795

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 5-2

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Notre Dame, 21-10, in 2022

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

What We Might See

The first couple of weeks, Ryan Day played things pretty close to the vest. It seemed like he was trying to ease Kyle McCord into a starting role while giving Devin Brown a chance to win the job. Nothing seemed to really sync during that time. After naming McCord the unquestioned starter leading into Western Kentucky, things opened up a bit more … but I think we’ve only scratched the surface.

Now that all positions look to be relatively secured, I think we may see the playbook open up even more. With the offensive line coming together and McCord looking much more comfortable now that he’s been named QB1, not to mention TreVeyon Henderson being fully healthy, it seems like Ryan Day is ready to let it fly. The Buckeyes need to make a statement after a slow start to the season and I think the offense will have some things we haven’t seen before.

The Notre Dame defense has been solid so far led by linebacker Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau. However, the Irish haven’t seen an offense as potent as the Buckeyes this season. Will they be able to match up for four quarters? That seems like a daunting task for anyone.

In year two under Jim Knowles, the defense is looking sharp, and the Silver Bullets will need to play their best game to date to upend Notre Dame. Quarterback, Sam Hartman is the real deal. He’s already passed for over 1,000 yards on the season with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. On top of that, running back Audric Estime has rushed for over 500 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buckeye D hasn’t been flashy, but it’s done the little things well all season. There haven’t been big sack or interception numbers, but the defense has held opponents to less than seven points per game and are only giving up 83 yards on the ground and 140 through the air. The offense runs through Hartman and it will be imperative for the Bucks to get some pressure to make the Irish quarterback uncomfortable. If Hartman gets into a rhythm, it could be a long night for the Ohio State secondary.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson – Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson is fully healthy after an injury-riddled 2022. We’ve seen what his speed can do and the Ohio State offense will need the speedy running back to have another solid game to keep the Irish defense honest. When the running game is on track the passing game is that much more dynamic. The Buckeyes will need both to win in South Bend.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Lathan Ransom – Safety

Lathan Ransom has been all over the field for the Buckeyes this season. He cleans things up in the secondary and will come off the edge to pressure the quarterback. Keep him out of one-on-one coverage and Ransom can be a disruptive force to keep Sam Hartman guessing.

The Prediction

𝗣𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗽 𝗕𝟭𝗚 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝟯 ⚡️Most Passing TD’s (3) @kylemccord16

⚡️Most Receiving TD’s (2) @emeka_egbuka

⚡️Most Receiving Yards (126) @MarvHarrisonJr Leading the @B1Gfootball for week 3 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/z8WgjWm3v6 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 18, 2023

These are the games we live for as fans. It’s the games that players live for as well. A nationally televised game in primetime and a chance to make a statement. And every player wants to measure themselves against the best.

Ohio State has owned Notre Dame in recent history, but playing a night game will make the task that much more difficult. Fighting Irish fans are eager to get back to elite status and a win over the mighty Buckeyes would vault them into the conversation.

Both teams are going to have to play their best game of the year to pull off a victory and the game may very well come down to who is more disciplined with fewer penalties. I see this being a heavyweight battle going back and forth all night, but in the end, the OSU offense is too much for Notre Dame to contain for the entire four quarters.

Final Score

Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 27

Line

Ohio State – minus 3

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on “X” (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire