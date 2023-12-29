Ohio State football vs. Missouri in the Cotton Bowl: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for

We get our first look at a New Year’s Six bowl game on Friday night when the Ohio State football team does battle with the Missouri Tigers down in Dallas in the Cotton Bowl. Both teams have had very good years, but for the Buckeyes, it’s not where they had designs of playing this time of year.

However, a third-straight loss to Michigan sent OSU packing and out of the College Football Playoff, so here we are. For the Tigers, they are more than happy to be here. Not normally sitting at the royal table, Missouri put together a 10-2 record and are in a big money bowl game for the first time since the New Year’s Six games were implemented back in 2014.

Say what you will about motivation though because the Ohio State players sure look to be saying and doing all of the right things leading up to the game despite the disappointment. In fact, the opt outs have been few and far between officially, and that has caused the Vegas line on the game to move from being one in which Missouri was favored, to now one in which the Buckeyes are expected to come out victorious.

We know you are going to tune in, and if you are looking for information on the game, we have you covered with broadcast information and some key injuries.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Ohio State Injury Notes

Where Things Stand

As you would expect with such a long layoff, the Buckeyes are pretty healthy aside from a couple of notes. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg may not be able to go after missing a couple of game prior to the Michigan game with an injury. We’ll see about his status when Ohio State issues the availability report.

Also, safety Lathan Ransom is confirmed out after he too missed the tail-end of the year and was seen in a walking boot down the stretch. According to Ryan Day, he has not had time to heal completely so he will be sidelined.

Aside from those two, everyone that we saw during the year healthy, appears to be going into AT&T Stadium Friday night. Injuries aside, it’s also worth noting that we don’t know the status of star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether he will opt out. Everyone has been very coy with that, but he has not been seen practicing so keep that in mind and do with as you will.

Missouri injury notes

Where Things Stand

Missouri will also be without a couple of key starters on defense with the news that linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. won’t be available. They were difference makers but had been nursing some injuries and aren’t available. They will join linebacker Chad Bailey who has been out since midseason as well from the sidelines in this one.

Key Player for Ohio State

Devin Brown, Quarterback

All eyes will be on new starting quarterback Devin Brown since OSU’s season starter, Kyle McCord got sucked into the transfer portal and found his way to Syracuse. He was right there with McCord in a hotly contested quarterback battle before the season, and the word is that he’s had a fantastic Cotton Bowl prep.

He offers a little more ability extending plays and it should be fun to see how he plays. He had a severely banged up ankle at midseason but should be full go in this one.

Key Player for Missouri

Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver

It’s no secret Ohio State has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, but the Tigers have one of their own with All-American receiver, Luther Burden III. He’s explosive and can make a big play any time he touches the ball. He had 83 receptions for 1,197 yards (14.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns this season. When Mizzou needs a big play down the field, they’ll look his way. The OSU secondary will be tested trying to contain him.

