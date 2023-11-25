Ohio State football vs Michigan: Five observations halftime review

Welcome to halftime of the Ohio State football game, where the Buckeyes are struggling with the Michigan Wolverines and they are going into halftime with a slight deficit of 14-10.

We expected this game to be close considering Ohio State was more than a field goal underdog, but I think we all expected the Buckeyes to look a nit better, especially on offense.

Hopefully, this team can make the right halftime adjustments, but the Wolverines receiving the ball after half is certainly not ideal. TreVeyon Henderson also appears to be bumped and bruised, but lets dive into the five most noticeable issues with “The Game”

Marvin Harrison Jr. is still good at football

Marvin Harrison Jr. and D.J. Moore are gonna be a NICE tandem next year in Chicago. #DaBears #OSUvsMICH — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 25, 2023

If we can take one positive away from the first half, it’s that Marvin Harrison is still an elite receiver and we may have just seen some Heisman Trophy moments.

Kyle McCord locking in

What a play by 6 there!!! And 1 for Marv! — Bradley Robinson (@BRobinson_42) November 25, 2023

Kyle McCord threw an awful interception, but now that is behind him and he is slinging the rock at an impressive level. If he can continue, Ohio State may be able to put this game away.

Michigan punt was a difference maker

Fired up punters are to the fall as towel swinging bench scrubs in March Madness are to the spring. — The_Wolf_Of_Oaklawn (@OfOaklawn) November 25, 2023

It seems silly and is laughable to watch, but that pumped-up Michigan punter did play a much larger role than anticipated and may not be done, since the game is so low-scoring.

What is J.J. doing?

Drug Test JJ after the game lol — furman. (@reallyrell__) November 25, 2023

I have never seen this version of J.J. McCarthy and this version should scare Ohio State fans. These defensive backs from Ohio State are not playing terribly, but McCarthy is threading the needle.

Perfect

The margin for error in this game is practically zero. This is a VERY different football game without that interception. — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) November 25, 2023

At this point, it is pretty clear that these two teams are even talent-wise and whoever plays closer to perfect will win, but that is not at Ohio State at this point.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire