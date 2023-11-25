Ohio State football vs. Michigan in ‘The Game’: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

It’s time for another installment of one of the greatest — if not the greatest — rivalry in all of sports, ‘The Game,’ between Ohio State and Michigan. There’s been some pretty sizeable matchups between these old rivals, but it could be argued that this is the biggest in the history of all things Scarlet and Gray and Maize and Blue.

Unless you’ve been living in a cabin without internet or television somewhere for the last few weeks, we’re pretty sure you know what time this one is kicking off — especially since it has a traditional starting time. However, we’re here to confirm it all and where you can find the game on Saturday.

We also add in some injuries and key players for you to digest as you get all lathered up for this one. Let’s dive in and get pumped up for what should be one whale of a game.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

less than 24…

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State Injury Notes

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where Things Stand

Ohio State was hit hard by injuries through the last half of the season, but now seem to be getting healthy. Here’s where we believe some of the biggest names stand on the doorstep of the game. It’ll be confirmed when OSU shares the availability report around 10 a.m. ET on Saturday that we’ll bring to you.

Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver – He’s been hobbled but has gotten stronger over the last couple of weeks and should be close to 100%.

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – McCord has been nursing an ankle injury but it doesn’t seem to bother him too much in the flow of the game. He’ll be ready to go.

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker – Day said Eichenberg could have played last week after being banged up for a couple of weeks but was held out to be in even better health for Michigan. Count him in.

Michael Hall Jr., Defensive Tackle – There seems to be positive news about Hall, but it’s not as sure as some of the others. His presence would obviously be huge if he’s close to the wrecking force he can be in the middle. We’ll have to wait to see what his confirmed status is in the morning but he’s trending as being available.

Josh Proctor, Safety – Proctor left with an injury during the Rutgers game but was listed as available last week vs. Minnesota. He’s probably not 100% but is most likely going to suit up and be a big part of things on the back-end.

Devin Brown, Quarterback – Brown was questionable as the backup last week and didn’t play. He’s also been dealing with an ankle injury after getting rolled up on a few weeks ago. It’s not certain whether he’ll be available or not for Michigan.

Lathan Ransom, Safety – Ransom has been confirmed as lost for the year but Ohio State does have a more than ample back up plan with emerging star, Sonny Styles.

We’ll provide further updates on any surprises or confirmed availability when OSU provides the standard status report Saturday morning.

Michigan injury notes

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Michigan saw a train of injuries last week against Maryland. Wide receiver Roman Wilson took a blow on a catch and never came back in the game. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been dealing with a lower leg injury and a bit hampered. Meanwhile, starting left tackle LaDarius Henderson was a late scratch last week, and backup tackle, Myles Hinton, left after getting rolled up on and never returned. Lastly, linebacker Michael Barrett was also taken out due to an injury which was described as a sprained AC joint afterwards.

Despite all of this happening last week, acting head coach Sherrone Moore said that he expects most players to be “good to go.” We’ll see if it’s just gamesmanship or if the Wolverines will have it’s almost entire compliment for the game. We’re banking on it, but how effective will they all be?

Key Player for Ohio State

USA TODAY SMG

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

This Ohio State offense has gotten better with the return of a healthy TreVeyon Henderson. He keeps the defense honest and opens things up through the air for Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr., and company. In addition to that, he’s a big play waiting to happen. His ability to get explosive plays in key situations could be the difference in the game.

2023 Stats

118 rushes for 794 yards (6.7 avg.), 10 TDs

16 receptions for 210 yards (13.1 avg.), 0 TDs

Key Player for Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback

McCarthy hasn’t looked like himself over the last couple of weeks but when he’s healthy and confident, his dual-threat ability can carve up defenses. He took the top off the OSU defense with some big plays through the air last season, and that can’t happen this year if Ohio State has designs of winning in the Big House.

2023 Stats

175-of-237 (73.8%) for 2,335 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs

47 rushes for 164 yards (3.5 avg.), 3 TDs

