Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Complete preview and prediction

It’s been a year in the making. Ohio State was upset by Michigan in Ann Arbor which ultimately led to a Wolverine playoff birth. The Buckeyes got a nice little consolation prize of heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. But in today’s world, championships are what matter, and OSU was held out of the College Football Playoff thanks to its arch-rival.

This year’s edition of The Game will feature the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the land. Both are undefeated and hungry for more. Michigan stoked the fire after finally getting its first win over Ohio State in more than a decade. And Wolverine fans have ridden that wave for as long as they can agitating Buckeye fans every chance they get.

The stakes are always high when these two teams meet, but when you add that this game is for a Big Ten Championship berth and possible CFP invite… well, you can bet emotions are going to be high.

Time to get ready for the greatest rivalry in all of sports!

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (11-0), Michigan (11-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26

Game Time: Noon EST

Network: Fox

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Capacity: 104,944

All-Time Series: Michigan leads 59-51-6

Last Meeting: Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 in 2021

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

We’ve been saying it all year long… Ohio State must establish the run game if it wants to win in November and beyond. With weather conditions not looking favorable, it will be even more important that the running game is on point.

The running back room has been hurting all season long. It seems as if each week, either Miyan Williams or TreVeyon Henderson has been nursing some kind of injury. Enter true freshman Dallan Hayden. Henderson came up a little gimpy after his 30-yard touchdown reception and was not able to run effectively the rest of the game.

However, Ryan Day kept going with his RB1 despite not gaining much traction. Until the second half when Hayden came into the game and ran wild. It remains to be seen if either Williams or Henderson will be 100 percent or if they will even be able to suit up. If not, Hayden has more than earned the opportunity to be the bell cow for the Buckeyes. That’s not to take anything away from Ohio State’s star running backs, but a healthy Hayden is going to provide more upside than backs that are ailing.

Story continues

Defensively, it’s no secret that Ohio State must be able to stop the run. Michigan has been one of the most effective teams in the nation at moving the ball on the ground. Most of that comes courtesy of Heisman contender Blake Corum. However, Corum left the game last week with an apparent knee injury. Corum claims he’ll be ready to go, but knees are tricky and we won’t know until closer to game time.

Donovan Edwards is also a back that OSU will have to contain… if he is healthy. Edwards sat out the entire game last week and remains to be seen if he’ll play this week. Without either of their most talented backs, the Wolverines struggled to get that ground game moving, putting the ball in the hands of quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy has proven he can move the ball with his legs when needed. However, it seems he tries to do too much at times and forces some plays. Ohio State must focus on stopping the run and put Michigan in obvious passing situations. McCarthy has not shown he can be consistent in moving the chains if forced to throw. The Bucks will need to keep a spy on the speedy UM quarterback as he is more than capable of scrambling for big gains.

It really comes down to good old-fashioned Big Ten football and who can control the line of scrimmage and run the ball better.

Two Key Players for Ohio State

Dallan Hayden – Running Back

Dallan Hayden was our key player last week and he again draws the nod this week. With the status of Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson still unknown, Hayden again becomes a key piece in getting the Buckeye offense moving. Having a fully healthy running back who can hit the holes hard will keep the pressure off of C.J. Stroud and will open up the passing game.

J.T. Tuimoloau – Defensive End

J.T. Tuioloau has become a household name and has really been a breakout player in year two for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will need Tuimoloau to get pressure on J.J. McCarthy. Ohio State should stack the box to force Michigan into throwing situations. Not letting the young Wolverine quarterback get comfortable or scramble for big plays will be a big key for the Buckeyes to take care of business on Saturday.

still thinking about this pick six by @JT_Tuimoloau 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rdOR8IGDI — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 1, 2022

The Prediction

This is the one we’ve been waiting for Buckeye fans. And I think I can say with a fair amount of certainty that the coaches and players have as well.

This game has the makings of a good ‘ol fashioned Big Ten battle and both teams have something to prove. Michigan desperately wants to lay claim to the conference crown after playing second fiddle to Ohio State for the past 20 years. And the Buckeyes so very much want to prove that last year was a fluke more than a changing of the guard.

The Buckeyes have heard for a year now how “soft” they are. A man can only take so much of that kind of chatter and Wolverine fans have been poking the proverbial bear persistently for close to 365 days now. Emotions will be high and I expect a few scuffles to break out early on. However, an early dose of Dallan Hayden gets the ball rolling and opens the door for the OSU passing attack. With a hostile crowd backing the team, the Buckeyes punch their ticket to Indianapolis and avenge the loss from a year ago.

Final Score

Ohio State 38, Michigan 27

TIPICO Line

Ohio State -7.5

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire