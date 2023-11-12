Ohio State football vs Michigan State: Five observations halftime review

Welcome to halftime of the Ohio State football game, where the Buckeyes are moving fast and furiously through the Michigan State defense. As we enter halftime, the Buckeyes are leading the Spartans to the tune of 35-3.

With the odds close to five touchdowns, Ohio State is actually exceeding expectations and there is not too much to complain about, which is a good thing.

I know the Spartans aren’t the toughest opponent, but the Buckeyes have come out slow against the lowest of lowly opponents and some of the things we are seeing are impressive no matter who is on the opposite sideline.

These are the five most interesting things from the first half we took out as observations.

Kylke McCord looks legit

Exactly the opponent doesn’t matter we just need McCord to progress if that continues to happen this can be a special season. https://t.co/GTTbGrHOuD — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) November 12, 2023

What We Noticed

Despite the opponent being weaker, Kyle McCord has shown composure and accuracy that we have not yet seen, and the progression makes me hopeful for him to be ready for stiffer competition in the future.

Ryan Day is calling plays with confidence

Day going crewneck shows me he might finally be getting serious — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) November 12, 2023

What We Noticed

Look good, play good and coach good. Ryan Day looks straight-up legit in the black crewneck and is coaching with a ton of confidence, but again this is Michigan State.

Blowout?

Half: Ohio State, Many | Michigan State, Few — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) November 12, 2023

What We Noticed

It has been a long time since we have been able to sit back and relax in the second half of a game, and I hope Ohio State doesn’t take it for granted and gets some younger guns in on the action.

Parker Fleming should be put on notice

Time for Parker Fleming to dust up the old resume right? — Nagy on Sports (Phil) (@NagyOnSports) November 12, 2023

What We Noticed

Another game and another poor special teams outing. The Buckeyes are blowing out Michigan State, but special teams are continuing to be the black eye on this team.

Marvin Harrison for Heisman

This is crazy, given all the talent Ohio State's had at receiver. Marv stands alone. pic.twitter.com/xHNnUxY1sz — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) November 12, 2023

What We Noticed

Marvin Harrison Jr. is perhaps the greatest receiver in Ohio state history and performances like this one are only strengthening his résumé to continue climbing up the Heisman hype train.

