Ohio State football vs. Maryland: Complete preview and prediction

We’re still on cloud nine after an epic comeback win over Notre Dame in South Bend. The Buckeyes showed resilience and poise and proved that they are among the best teams in the nation.

However, in college football teams can’t live in the past. After a bye week, Ohio State now turns its attention to Maryland. The Terps boast a high-powered offense led by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland averages over 38 points per game and is holding opponents to 13 points per contest. But Mike Lockley’s club hasn’t faced the likes of OSU this season. Can Ohio State recover from the emotional battle against Notre Dame and hold off the upset-minded Terrapins?

Time to get ready for Maryland week!

Records and Broadcast Information

GAMETIME ANNOUNCEMENT‼️

Buckeyes 🌰 🆚 🐢 Terrapins 📆: Saturday, Oct. 7

⏰: 12PM

Records

Ohio State (4-0), Maryland (5-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, October 7

Game Time: Noon EDT

Network: Fox – Live Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Capacity: 102,780

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 8-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Maryland, 43-30, in 2022

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

This isn’t your grandfather’s Maryland team. Mike Locksley has slowly turned the Terps into a respectable program. The Terrapin are currently undefeated and looking for more.

When you talk about Maryland, the conversation begins with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The senior QB is having an outstanding season thus far, throwing for over 1,400 yards with 13 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Tagovailoa has only been sacked three times this season thanks to excellent protection from the line.

Ohio State doesn’t have many sacks to boast of but it ranks the highest on quarterback pressures. The Buckeyes cannot allow Tagovailoa to become comfortable in the pocket. He’s simply too good.

Offensively, Ohio State will want to establish the run first and foremost. TreVeyon Henderson has looked like his old self after being injured for much of 2022. Opening up the running game will take some pressure off first-year starter Kyle McCord.

Keeping the defense honest with the run game will allow receivers to get open. And McCord isn’t going to want to force anything here as the Terps are a ball-hawking bunch. Through five games, the Maryland defense has eight interceptions and ranks No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin.

The Bucks should plan to be methodical in the early goings of the game and wear Maryland down to have their way later on. If Ohio State can’t sustain some lengthy drives, the Terrapin offense could make the Buckeye defense pay.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

Congrats to @emeka_egbuka for earning Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for performance vs Notre Dame 💯

Emeka Egbuka – Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets most of the headlines, but Emeka Egbuka might be the second-best receiver in all of college football, and nobody really talks about him. Egbuka has been the go-to guy when Ohio State has needed to gain positive yardage. He’s not afraid to go over the middle and he does an outstanding job of settling into a pocket in zone coverage. Egbuka will again be the safety valve McCord needs.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Tyleik Williams – Defensvie Tackle

With the game on the line, Tyleik Williams showed up in the biggest moments against Notre Dame. He was a big reason Audric Estime never really got rolling against Ohio State. Williams will need to be that same disruptive force in the Maryland backfield to keep a high-powered offense on its heels.

The Prediction

Maryland comes into this showdown with Ohio State riding a wave of confidence. The Terps proved they could hang with OSU last year in a game that came down to a few key plays in the fourth quarter for the Buckeyes to walk away with a win.

Maryland can play and will test this Ohio State team. But the Buckeyes are littered with five-star guys. Don’t be surprised if the game is within a touchdown going into halftime, but the Buckeyes wear down Maryland in the second half and cruise to a victory to move to 5-0.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Maryland 17

Line

Ohio State -21

