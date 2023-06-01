Ohio State football vs. Indiana kickoff announced. Here's when Buckeyes begin 2023 season
More Ohio State football kickoff times have been finalized with less than 100 days to go until the 2023 season.
Ohio State announced Wednesday that its season opener against Indiana in Bloomington Sept. 2 would kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, one of four more game times the Buckeyes confirmed ahead of the start to the 2023 campaign.
Ohio State's home opener against Youngstown State Sept. 9 will be shown on Big Ten Network, while the Buckeyes' meeting with Western Kentucky Sept. 16 will be at 4 p.m. on FOX.
Ohio State will also host Maryland Oct. 7 for its homecoming game at either 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. with the TV affiliate still to be determined.
The Buckeyes previously announced their road matchup with Notre Dame Sept. 23 would kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. Ohio State's home meeting against Michigan State Nov. 11 will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, while the Buckeyes' final regular season game in Ann Arbor against Michigan will keep its traditional 12 p.m. slot Nov. 25 on FOX.
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
