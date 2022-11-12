Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Here we go again. The Ohio State football team is back home Saturday to take on an Indiana team that has lost six straight games after winning its first three of the 2022 season. The Buckeyes are coming off a ho-hum win over Northwestern and looking to make a statement as it continues to keep pace with Michigan in the Big Ten East and on track to make the College Football Playoff.

This one isn’t expected to be that close, but last week wasn’t either. There won’t be what looks like a Midwestern monsoon this time around like last week, but it’ll be a cold one with a chance of precipitation.

If you are looking for information on how to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana, we have everything you need to know, including the broadcast information, key players, and injury questions.

We’ll start it off with how and when to find the game.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox

Ohio State vs. Indiana injury notes

Ohio State

Jaxon-Smith, Njigba, WR – It’s unlikely that we’ll see a return of Ohio State’s star receiver. He has struggled to get back on the field after injuring his hamstring in Week 1, and even his dad says the Michigan game is likely the best-case scenario for him to return.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB – We’re not really sure what’s going on with Henderson, but he was out last week against Northwestern. We’ll have to see what his status is when the availability report comes out a couple of hours prior to game time.

Cam Brown, CB – A starting corner for Ohio State, Brown has mysteriously been out as well the last few weeks. There hasn’t been too much of an update, so again we’ll have to wait for the availability report. It would be a surprise to see him on the field Saturday.

Indiana

Connor Bazelak, QB – After missing last week’s game against Penn State, head coach Tom Allen said Bazelak is on pace to return as the starter against Ohio State.

Connor Bazelak, QB – Tuttle started in place of Bazelak last week but left the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. It was announced that the backup quarterback will be out for the remainder of the season.

Josh Sales, RT – Sales grabbed the starting right tackle job last week but left with an injury. He has not been cleared to play vs. the Buckeyes.

Cam Jones, LB – One of Indiana’s best defenders and captain has been out since a loss at Nebraska with a foot injury. He may not suit up the rest of the year and most definitely is not healthy enough to play Saturday.

Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud still on top of Big Ten Total QBR rankings after Week 10

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a first down in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback – It always bears watching what the Heisman contender does, but most especially after a week in which he struggled throwing the ball in some extreme weather conditions. Can he bounce back in some cold weather on Saturday vs. a suspect Indiana defense? How much will he be used in the running game going forward?

2022 Stats

169-of-249 (67.9%) for 2,453 yards, 29 TDs, 4 INTs

Indiana

Cam Camper, Wide Receiver – There haven’t been too many bright spots for Indiana this year, but when there has been success in the passing game, it has been Camper who has often led the way. He’ll likely get the most targets when Indiana gets behind and has to throw the ball more.

2022 Stats

46 receptions for 569 yards (12.4 avg.), 2 TDs

