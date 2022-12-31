Ohio State football vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

It’s finally here Ohio State football fans.

Instead of waiting for another year to get rid of the bitter taste of losing to archrival Michigan for the second straight year, the Buckeyes have second life with a chance to notch a huge win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

OSU ended up as one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff when events broke just right, and now it’s time to turn a formidable challenge into opportunity.

There aren’t many giving Ohio State a chance in this one, but the Buckeyes have enough skill and pride to shock the world and get out of Atlanta with a hard-earned victory.

And while you were dismayed after the loss to TTUN, now it’s time for Ohio State fans to travel, tune in and embrace their own renewed vigor as well. To do that, you’ll need some critical information like how to find the game, what the injury news looks like, and some key players.

Let’s unpeel the scarlet and gray onion and get into this thing then, shall we?

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State Injury Notes

Nov. 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown after making a catch against Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

The Buckeyes will be relatively healthy entering this one after not having to play a game since Nov. 26. The extended time allowed some of the banged-up players in the secondary and offensive line to heal and be ready to go. However, the two biggest hits are indeed two big ones.

Story continues

Out | TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Henderson tried to play through an injury but will miss the rest of the season to have surgery to repair some torn ligaments in his foot. He will be missed, and it’ll be up to Miyan Williams and others to carry the load.

Out | Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Smith-Njigba has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season and decided to shut it down and declare for the NFL draft. If there’s one position that can absorb such a loss, it’s the wide receivers for Ohio State. Queue up Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming.

Georgia Injury Notes

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a first down as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

The Bulldogs will get several guys back as well, but here’s the rundown of where things stand thanks to Dawgs Nation. It should be noted that two key players, receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon, were both seen at practice and seem to be trending toward being back in the lineup.

Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

CJ Smith (ankle, out)

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)

Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable

De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)

Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, probable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)

Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)

Key Player for Ohio State

C.J. Stroud still on top of Big Ten Total QBR rankings after Week 10

Nov. 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a first down in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

This might be the lowest of the low-hanging fruit, but C.J. Stroud has to put the team on his back more than any other game this season. Georgia is most likely going to make things difficult on the rushing attack for Ohio State, but it allowed some yards through the air this season. That means when the opportunity presents itself, Stroud has to be on time and accurate through the air.

2022 Stats

235-of-355 (66.2%) for 3,340 yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs

Key Player for Georgia

Nov. 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) looks on during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kelee Ringo, Cornerback

Speaking of the passing game, Georgia will most likely rely on Kelee Ringo to check superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. It’s unlikely Harrison can be thwarted all game, but it’ll be up to Ringo to hold him in check and not allow him to have a game like Jaxon Smith-Njigba had last year against Utah in the Rose Bowl. If Ohio State wins, it’s probably because the Stroud-to-Harrison connection is alive and well.

2022 Stats

36 tackles, 2 INTs

[listicle id=102888]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire