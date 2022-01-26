Ohio State football voted as having top five facilities by All-American recruits

In the arms race that is big-time college football recruiting, everything matters. Building relationships, the pedigree of historical winning, and the atmosphere all go into why a kid might choose Ohio State or any other good ‘ole state U.

One of the things that also plays into raising potential commitments’ eyebrows is a program’s facilities. Shiny new toys, expansiveness, the look, and cutting edge treatment rooms are some of the things that go into continually improving what players take advantage of when a part of the program.

At OSU, the facilities are top-notch, as you would expect with a barbershop, pop-a-shot basketball, pool tables, a beautiful weight room, a waterfall wall feature, and more.

But how do recruits feel about the facilities in Columbus compared to other programs out there? Pretty good, it seems — at least according to an anonymous survey conducted by 247Sports at the All-American Bowl. All told, 88 players responded, with each giving his vote for the best. When the votes were tabulated, Ohio State came checked in among the top five.

Here’s a rundown of each school that made the cut and how they ranked with facilities according to the survey. It’s worth noting that there was a five-way tie for eighth place and that’s where we are going to start.

No. 8 (tie) - Texas A&M

Nov 18, 2017; Oxford, MS, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmets after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Mississippi Rebels 31-24. Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

3

No. 8 (tie) - Texas

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

3

No. 8 (tie) - Penn State

The logo is attached to the back of the scoreboard at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium after being raised by a crane, Thursday, May 15, 2014, in State College, Pa. Both the north and south scoreboards of the football facility are being upgraded and large lion head logos are being put on the outside of the structures. (AP Photo/Centre Daily Times, Nabil K. Mark)

No. of votes

3

No. 8 (tie) - Oklahoma

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

3

No. 8 (tie) - LSU

August 9, 2011; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers safety Brandon Tayor (18) leads his teammates in a chant for a local television station during the LSU football media day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

3

No. 7 - Michigan

The University of Michigan’s indoor practice facility is seen in Ann Arbor, Mich., Monday, Aug. 10, 2009. Michigan assistant athletic director Scott Draper says the school’s new indoor football facility is the tallest of its kind in the country. Draper provided a tour Monday of the 104,000-plus square foot building that is as high as 85 feet high from artificial turf to the nearest obstruction as the Wolverines went through their first practice on adjacent fields outdoors. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

No. of votes

4

No. 6 - Clemson

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes in a drill near Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

5

No. 5 - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks practice during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

6

No. 4 - Alabama

Jan 9, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during a football team practice in an indoor facility at Arizona State University. Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

8

No. 3 - Notre Dame

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. of votes

9

No. 2 - Georgia

March 18, 2020; Athens, GA, USA; The University of Georgia football team’s practice fields sit empty except for a handful of construction workers in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

No. of votes

11

No. 1 - Oregon

Members of the media tour the nutrition center inside the Oregon Football Performance Center, where student-athletes will get healthy choices for meals during a tour of the facility on the Oregon campus Monday, Aug. 5, 2013, in Eugene, Ore. (AP photo/Brian Davies)

No. of votes

12

