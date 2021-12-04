Ohio State football versatile safety Craig Young to enter NCAA transfer portal

Third-years sophomore Craig Young had five tackles last year but showed great promise in the spring.

Ohio State safety Craig Young will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A school spokesman confirmed Saturday that Young had submitted his notification to transfer and would leave the Buckeyes following three seasons.

He’s the third player to turn to the portal this week, following quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Jack Miller.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Young was once a candidate for a larger role this fall as a versatile defender. With his size at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, he vied to start at the “bullet” position, a linebacker-safety hybrid position. But the spot was ultimately seized by Ronnie Hickman, a fellow third-year sophomore who would lead the Buckeyes with 95 tackles during the regular season.

Appearing in 12 games, Young never saw the field for more than 26 snaps in a contest, according to Pro Football Focus. He moved to cover safety later in the season as the Buckeyes looked to find him playing time elsewhere on the field and use his size to bolster their run defense.

But he was in for only six snaps in their 42-27 loss at Michigan to end the regular season.

He finished with 15 tackles and an interception, one he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in a 66-17 rout of Maryland in October.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football safety Craig Young to enter NCAA transfer portal