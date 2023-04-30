Ohio State football undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, and six Ohio State football players heard their names called when the dust settled out in Kansas City.

But the draft ending only begins the feeding frenzy of then signing undrafted free agents that will get a look in rookie training camps. It’s awfully tough to make it all the way through the next season on the active roster as an undrafted free agent through all the muck, but it does happen.

We keep tabs on all the comings and goings of Buckeye players that didn’t get drafted for you after the conclusion of every draft, and we’ll do the same this year as information becomes available.

Here’s where things stand in real-time as each former Ohio State football player is signed to an undrafted free agent contract post-NFL draft.

Tanner McCalister, Safety

TMAC takes on THE Land 💯 @McCalister_Dos2 pic.twitter.com/pNS9iNfNbO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 29, 2023

Undrafted Free Agent Details

Team | Cleveland Browns

Date | 04/29/2023

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

The #Browns are signing UDFA Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Undrafted Free Agent Details

Team | Cleveland Browns

Date | 04/29/2023

Cam Brown, Cornerback

Undrafted Free Agent Details

Team | Los Angeles Chargers

Date | 04/29/2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire