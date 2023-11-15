Ohio State football trending to flip Florida defensive end commit

Ohio State football hosted an extremely large group of prospects this past weekend for the Buckeyes’ blowout night victory against Michigan State.

Recruits across multiple classes attended the game, but North Carolina defensive lineman Amaris Williams would fill a massive need for the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 270-pounder has been committed to the Florida Gators since mid-June, but this visit may have helped change his mind.

Two crystal ball selections were logged on Tuesday, one each from Tom Loy and Bill Kurelic, for Williams to flip to Ohio State. He is the No. 15 defensive lineman and 100th overall recruit in the country on the 247Sports composite.

Blessed to be offered a scholarship to Ohio State University @N_Murph @R2X_Rushmen1 ! pic.twitter.com/BQS6eC721c — Amaris Williams (@AmarisWilliam13) October 2, 2023

At the moment the Buckeyes have two defensive end commitments, Eddrick Houston and Eric Mensah in their 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire