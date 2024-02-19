Ohio State football trending away from top Alabama offensive tackle

The Nick Saban effect is still rippling along college football and Ohio State has been trying to capitalize on that.

They already have done it once with the commitment of Alabama cornerback Na’eem Offord and the Buckeyes are trying to do the same with offensive tackle Micah DeBose.

Head coach Ryan Day has made the 6-foot, 5-inch and 315-pound tackle a priority, even personally visiting him in January to watch him play basketball. The effort is there, but unfortunately for Ohio State, it seems like an uphill battle for DeBose to land in Columbus.

On Monday, 247Sports Anna Adams placed a crystal ball pick for LSU, as it looks like the Tigers are trending for the No. 5 tackle and 28th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

In the midst of reports of Caleb Downs transferring to Ohio State — Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is hanging out right here in Mobile, Alabama Day checking out @VigorUfootball's @MicahDebose ('25) on the hardwood – one of the nation's top OL/recently decommitted from Georgia pic.twitter.com/PeNdfJsuu1 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 20, 2024

The good news is that the Buckeyes will have another shot at impressing DeBose, as Adams also says (subscription required) that Ohio State will get an official visit from him. This one is far from over, but at this point it doesn’t look great for him to end up in playing for the Scarlet and Gray.

