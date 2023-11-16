Ohio State football trending to add top tight end to 2025 recruiting class

Recruits are starting to take notice of Ohio State football’s use of its tight ends.

Specifically, Oklahoma’s Nate Roberts is. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 235-pound star was once committed to Notre Dame, but changed his mind shortly after making that decision.

The Buckeyes were one of his finalists, and now they look to be the favorite after this past weekend. Fighting Irish 247Sports insider Tom Loy logged a crystal ball pick for Ohio State to eventually be the landing spot for Roberts. He is ranked as the No. 2 tight end and 92nd overall recruit in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes have four total commitments for the 2025 class, none of the currently being a tight end.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire