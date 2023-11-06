Ohio State football trending to add 5-star 2025 cornerback

One of the biggest developments of the 2023 Ohio State Football season has been the resurgence of BIA, or the Buckeyes secondary that likes to call itself the “Best in America.”

Not only have the Ohio State defensive backs performed well on the field, on the recruiting trail the Buckeye coaches have been able to get commitments for some of the top players in the nation.

It’s not just the 2024 class, which features top recruits Aaron Scott Jr., Bryce West, Garrett Stover and others, there’s an impact on the 2025 cycle as well.

Texas 5-star cornerback, Devin Sanchez, is one of those prospects and over the last week, received two 247Sports crystal ball projections (subscription required) to ultimately land with the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pound prospect has visited Columbus numerous times already.

CB Devin Sanchez @Devin2416, C/O ‘25, North Shore #1 CB in the nation & 5 🌟 prospect. 33 offers as of today. A unique blend of height, long arms, high football 🏈 IQ, picture perfect mechanics, & the ability to shut down anyone’s #1 WR on any given day.#RecruitDevinSanchez pic.twitter.com/0yJsEbC5QN — Mark Russell (@markrussellqb) November 3, 2023

The two insiders, Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic, are both extremely respected in the industry and their picks go a long way. If both of them are correct, Ohio State would be adding the No. 1 corner and 6th ranked prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

