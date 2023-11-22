Ohio State football trending to add former Northwestern offensive line commit

Ohio State football is looking to add at least one more tackle to it’s 2024 recruiting class to join Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong, and Deontae Armstrong.

At the top of the list is the top tackle Jordan Seaton, but that continues to look like a pipe dream as he has yet to make an official visit to Columbus. Another option is Michigan’s Gabe VanSickle, who decommitted from Northwestern on Tuesday.

It didn’t take long for some smoke of a flip happening, especially considering shortly after VanSickle was offered by the Buckeyes, he took an official visit. Shortly after he returned to the open recruiting market, three 247Sports experts put in crystal balls for him to eventually commit to Ohio State.

The three experts: Bill Kurelic, Steve Wiltfong and Allen Trieu, all made their picks within the same hour, seemingly with the same inside information. If true, the No. 613 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings will eventually be a Buckeye.

