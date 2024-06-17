Ohio State football trending to add another 2025 wide receiver

Following Ohio State football’s official visitors from this past weekend, it seems like it was a huge success.

On Sunday the Buckeyes added running back Isaiah West, and on Monday, it’s looking like another one of the prospects on campus is trending to join him.

On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, has made a prediction that Ohio State will eventually get a commitment from California wide receiver Phillip Bell. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound prospect is ranked as the nation’s No. 152 overall player and 16th rated at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With the recent addition of New Jersey’s Quincy Porter and De’Zie Jones, the Buckeyes have two of the nation’s best already in their class.

Ohio State wants at least three receivers, and if Simmons is correct, Bell would round out a great unit.

