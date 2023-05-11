Ohio State football trap games for 2023: Which teams could Buckeyes overlook?

It happens every year. Teams like Ohio State, who are major favorites, overlook an opponent for the week and either lose or barely escape with a win.

Last year for the Buckeyes it was Maryland, a nail-bitter that went two quarters too long as Ohio State might have been looking ahead to the regular season finale at home against Michigan.

It’s not just Ohio State having these issues either, the Wolverines had trouble with Illinois ahead of The Game, and Georgia was very average against Georgia Tech ahead of the SEC title game.

Recently Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports, picked which game could be a trap for each Big Ten team. Find out below who they picked and who I see as a potential hiccup for the Buckeyes.

247Sports - At Purdue

"We evaluated all the QBs in the transfer portal and thought he was the best one." 🗣 @Coach_Walters, on new @BoilerFootball QB Hudson Card (@Hcard7) Full #B1Gtoday interview ➡️ https://t.co/ZvwA2acLKX pic.twitter.com/TvlumyZaL7 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) May 2, 2023

The reasoning

“Purdue’s defensive woes in 2022 have it being overlooked … potential Boilermakers starting quarterback Hudson Card is familiar with high-pressure situations after playing at Texas and could have an outing that leads to an upset over the Buckeyes.”

Why Purdue doesn’t make sense

Rationale

This is about looking ahead to Penn State, who the Buckeyes would host the next weekend. The Lions haven’t won in Columbus since 2011. Yes, Purdue has beaten Ohio State in West Lafayette in 2018, but that team had all-world receiver , Rondale Moore, who had a career night. A new coach, quarterback, and leading receiver won’t be easy for the Boilermakers to replace. They won’t sneak up on the Buckeyes this year.

Mine - Vs. Minnesota

Little brother couldn't let big brother have all the fun. 🤣@jnubin27 x @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/bPoDONgLQn — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) April 22, 2023

My reasoning

For the second year in-a-row, all signs point “The Game” being one of the biggest contests of the college football season. Both teams are expected to be ranked highly, potentially an undefeated matchup with huge national implications. The Gophers were solid last year, 9-4, and should be the same again this fall even with the loss of quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mo Ibrahim. They seem to be sneaky good each season and last time these two faced, it wasn’t easy for the Buckeyes.

