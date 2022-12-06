Ohio State football transfer portal tracker: Which players are leaving?

Player movement across the college football landscape is picking up.

A newly established transfer portal window opened on Monday, a 45-day period for players to put their names into the online database.

Though Ohio State is bound for the College Football Playoff, where it will meet Georgia in a semifinal on New Year’s Eve, it won’t be immune to attrition over the following weeks, defections that impact the Buckeyes’ roster for the postseason and next season.

“There's going to be situations that occur where guys feel maybe they have an opportunity to go play more at another school,” coach Ryan Day said, “and we understand that. It's something that certainly wasn't the case very long ago, but it's become a reality.”

Here is a rundown of all the comings and goings.

Ohio State players enter the transfer portal (2)

Safety Jaylen Johnson: The first player from Ohio State to enter the portal was Johnson, a reserve safety who had not played for the Buckeyes in his two seasons with the program. An ACL injury sidelined the former three-star recruit from Cincinnati as a freshman last season, while a deep rotation at safety limited opportunities for snaps this fall.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovered a fumble during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue University Boilerbmakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell: A special contributor this season, Mitchell will leave the Buckeyes with one season of eligibility left, he announced later Monday. By appearing in four games as a “super senior,” he is eligible for a redshirt. Mitchell was a team captain and starting linebacker in 2021 before being supplanted in the lineup by Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg.

Players in the transfer portal coming to Ohio State (0)

None of the players who entered the transfer portal on Monday have announced commitments to Ohio State.

