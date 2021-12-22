Ohio State football transfer poral tracker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Harrison
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s the new normal, and the Ohio State football program is no longer immune to it. Now that players can transfer one time without penalty, we’re going to begin to see the volume of transfers increase like never before. In fact, we’re already seeing it.

While OSU has been more or less spared a lot of transfer drama over the last few seasons, you can kiss that goodbye. Already we’ve seen a significant number of Buckeyes not only enter the transfer portal but also find the next destinations they hope will get them where they want to be.

Because the numbers are starting to climb, and because we’ve seen some already make the move, we’re keeping track in our Ohio State transfer portal tracker to see who enters the portal and where they end up.

Here’s where things stand in the so-called offseason for 2021 and what the status is on each.

Jack Miller, Quarterback

Date of entry into the transfer portal

11/29/2021

Status

Transferring to the Florida Gators

Craig Young, Safety/Linebacker

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/04/2021

Status

Transferring to the Kansas Jayhawks

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/03/2021

Status

Transferring to the Texas Gators

Ryan Watts, Defensive Back

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/10/2021

Status

Undecided

Darrion Henry-Young

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/20/2021

Status

Undecided

[listicle id=70341]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

Recommended Stories