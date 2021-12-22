Ohio State football transfer poral tracker

It’s the new normal, and the Ohio State football program is no longer immune to it. Now that players can transfer one time without penalty, we’re going to begin to see the volume of transfers increase like never before. In fact, we’re already seeing it.

While OSU has been more or less spared a lot of transfer drama over the last few seasons, you can kiss that goodbye. Already we’ve seen a significant number of Buckeyes not only enter the transfer portal but also find the next destinations they hope will get them where they want to be.

Because the numbers are starting to climb, and because we’ve seen some already make the move, we’re keeping track in our Ohio State transfer portal tracker to see who enters the portal and where they end up.

Here’s where things stand in the so-called offseason for 2021 and what the status is on each.

Jack Miller, Quarterback

Date of entry into the transfer portal

11/29/2021

Status

Transferring to the Florida Gators

Craig Young, Safety/Linebacker

New Beginnings, New Blessing. Let’s Turn This Thang Around 💯. pic.twitter.com/55yT744KLj — Mild (@Craig_Young11) December 13, 2021

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/04/2021

Status

Transferring to the Kansas Jayhawks

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Date of entry into the transfer portal

Story continues

12/03/2021

Status

Transferring to the Texas Gators

Ryan Watts, Defensive Back

Much love Columbus ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wyDhWmqzYx — Ryan Watts (@TheRyanWatts) December 11, 2021

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/10/2021

Status

Undecided

Darrion Henry-Young

Another Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal according to confirmation from an OSU spokesman on Monday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young makes the fifth… https://t.co/cnjrvoK3Bt — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 21, 2021

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/20/2021

Status

Undecided

[listicle id=70341]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1