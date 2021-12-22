Ohio State football transfer poral tracker
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s the new normal, and the Ohio State football program is no longer immune to it. Now that players can transfer one time without penalty, we’re going to begin to see the volume of transfers increase like never before. In fact, we’re already seeing it.
While OSU has been more or less spared a lot of transfer drama over the last few seasons, you can kiss that goodbye. Already we’ve seen a significant number of Buckeyes not only enter the transfer portal but also find the next destinations they hope will get them where they want to be.
Because the numbers are starting to climb, and because we’ve seen some already make the move, we’re keeping track in our Ohio State transfer portal tracker to see who enters the portal and where they end up.
Here’s where things stand in the so-called offseason for 2021 and what the status is on each.
Jack Miller, Quarterback
Excited to get to work! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/WwauK40EyR
— Jack Miller (@jackjamesmiller) December 21, 2021
Date of entry into the transfer portal
11/29/2021
Status
Transferring to the Florida Gators
Craig Young, Safety/Linebacker
New Beginnings, New Blessing. Let’s Turn This Thang Around 💯. pic.twitter.com/55yT744KLj
— Mild (@Craig_Young11) December 13, 2021
Date of entry into the transfer portal
12/04/2021
Status
Transferring to the Kansas Jayhawks
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback
Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OX8B08XtV8
— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) December 13, 2021
Date of entry into the transfer portal
12/03/2021
Status
Transferring to the Texas Gators
Ryan Watts, Defensive Back
Much love Columbus ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wyDhWmqzYx
— Ryan Watts (@TheRyanWatts) December 11, 2021
Date of entry into the transfer portal
12/10/2021
Status
Undecided
Darrion Henry-Young
Another Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal according to confirmation from an OSU spokesman on Monday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young makes the fifth… https://t.co/cnjrvoK3Bt
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 21, 2021
Date of entry into the transfer portal
12/20/2021
Status
Undecided
[listicle id=70341]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1