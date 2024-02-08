Ohio State football in top five for 2025 four-star linebacker

Ohio State football is once again looking toward St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a top prospect.

If you didn’t know, that was the high school Marvin Harrison Jr. prepped at and there is always good talent in the program. It is also the former high school of Kyle McCord. One of those prospects is linebacker, Anthony Sacca, who named his top five Thursday that includes Ohio State along with Alabama, Duke, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 225-pound linebacker is one of the best players in the nation, as the 247Sports Composite Rankings have Sacca as the No. 21 prospect at his position and the 173rd overall player in the country.

The Buckeyes have eight total commits in the 2025 class at the moment, one of them also being a linebacker in Eli Lee. Sacca would make a big time pair with the current commit, so making his top five is a step in the right direction with his recruitment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire