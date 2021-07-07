Ohio State football’s top 20 rushers in school history

Before the advent of the spread offense and slinging the ball all over the yard, running back used to be the Cadillac position at Ohio State. The position is what the program on the banks of the Olentangy was known for before the recent run of freakish quarterbacks and wide receivers. From Archie Griffin to Keith Byars, to Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott, and more, the program has had some iconic players toting the rock.

But who are the top rushers in the OSU’s illustrious history? You know doubt know some of the names on the list, but we’re bringing you the top 20 Ohio State rushing leaders of all-time so that you can impress your friends at the next get-together this fall when the Buckeyes are dismantling another Big Ten opponent. And, yeah, not all of them are running backs.

Here are the top 20 rushing leaders in Ohio State football history counting down to No. 1.

Jonathan Wells, RB (1998-2001)

Running back Jonathan Wells #28 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Big Ten Conference football game against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 24, 2001 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won 26-20. Danny Moloshok/Getty Images

Total Rushing Yards

2,344

Jim Otis, RB (1967-1969)

Nov. 2, 1968; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jim Otis in action against Michigan State Spartans defensive end Wilton Martin (97) at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Spartans 25-20. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

2,542

Calvin Murray, RB (1977-1980)

Jan. 1, 1980; Pasadena, California; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Calvin Murray (43) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

2,576

Raymont Harris, RB (1990-1993)

Oct. 2, 1993: Running back Raymont Harris of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs down the field during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 51-3. Jamie Sabau /Allsport

Story continues

Total Rushing Yards

2,649

Mike Weber, RB (2015-2018)

Nov. 10, 2018; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) celebrates a touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Rashod Berry (13) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

2,676

Dan "Boom" Herron, RB (2008-2011)

Jan. 5, 2008; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dan Herron (1) straight arms Texas Longhorns safety Earl Thomas (12) in the fourth quarter of the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Texas defeated Ohio State 24-21. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

2,869

Antonio Pittman, RB (2004-2006)

Nov. 18, 2006; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Antonio Pittman (25) runs for a second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Total Rushing Yards

2,945

Michael Wiley, RB (1996-1999)

Sept. 5, 1998: Tailback Michael Wiley #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Buckeyes defeated the Mountaineers 34-17. USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

2,951

Carlos Snow, RB (1987-1991)

Sept. 14, 1991: Tailback Carlos Snow of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs down the field during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 23-15. Rick Stewart /Allsport

Total Rushing Yards

2,974

Pepe Pearson, RB (1994-1997)

Nov. 22, 1997; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Pepe Pearson (29) runs the ball against Michigan Wolverines safety Marcus Ray (29) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 20-14. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,076

Carlos Hyde, RB (2010-2013)

Jan. 3, 2014; Miami Gardens, Florida; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half of the 2014 Orange Bowl college football game at Sun Life Stadium. Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,198

Keith Byars, RB (1982-1985)

Big Ten football: Top ten rushing touchdown leaders of all time

Sept. 15, 1984; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Keith Byars (41) in action against the Washington State Cougars at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Cougars 44-0. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,200

J.T. Barrett, QB (2014-2017)

Ohio State vs. Michigan classic games to re-air on BTN Saturday

USA TODAY Sport

Total Rushing Yards

3,263

Braxton Miller, QB (2011-2015)

Nov. 24, 2012; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,315

Chris "Beanie" Wells, RB (2006-2008)

USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,382

Tim Spencer, RB (1979-1982)

Ohio State University running back Tim Spencer tries to turn the corner against Brigham Young University Bobby Salazar during Ohio State's 47-17 victory in the Holiday Bowl Friday Dec. 18, 1982 in San Diego. Spencer gained 167 yards, scored two touchdowns, and was the game's most valuable player. (AP Photo)

Total Rushing Yards

3,553

Eddie George, RB (1992-1995)

Big Ten football programs ranked by College Football Hall of Famers

Nov. 18, 1996; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) celebrates a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes best the Hoosiers 42-3. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,768

Ezekiel Elliott, RB (2013-2015)

Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott breaks away from Alabama defenders on an 85-yard touchdown jaunt in the 2015 Sugar Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

3,961

J.K. Dobbins, RB (2017-2019)

Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins picks his favorite runs as a Buckeye

Dec. 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

4,459

Archie Griffin, RB (1972-1975)

Ohio State football players in the College Football Hall of Fame

Aug. 1974; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin (45) during the 1974 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Rushing Yards

5,589 [listicle id=53285] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1