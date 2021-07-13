Ohio State football’s top 10 all-time leaders in total yards

The Ohio State program has morphed from one built on rushing and defense to one that’s an offensive machine over the last few years. Really, since Urban Meyer took the baton, the Buckeye offenses have been some of the best in the country.

But it isn’t just that period. With the caliber of player Ohio State brings in, plenty of teams and players have put up some eye-popping stats on the offensive end.

We’ve been going through some of the all-time Buckeye stats, and next up on the list are the top 10 leaders in total career yards. As you’ll see, because of the nature of being able to combine passing and rushing yards, it’s a list stocked full of quarterbacks.

Here are the top 10 all-time yardage leaders at Ohio State.

Joe Germaine, QB (1996-1998)

Joe Germaine was at the controls of a 1998 Ohio State team that deserves to be on any list of best teams in history not to win a national championship. USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

6,094

Greg Frey, QB (1987-1990)

Quarterback Greg Frey of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs down the field during the 1990 Hall of Fame Bowl against the Auburn Tigers. Auburn won 31-14. Scott Halleran /Allsport

Total Career Yards

6,098

Justin Fields, QB (2019-2020)

Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla named Ohio State Athletes of the Year

USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

6,240

Steve Bellisari

Nov. 3, 2001: Steve Bellisari of Ohio State runs with the ball against Minnesota during the game at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Minnesota Gophers 31-28. Elsa/Allsport

Total Career Yards

6,496

Troy Smith, QB (2003-2006)

Where are Ohio State QBs in ESPN's ranking of the top 60 of the 2000s?

Nov. 18, 2006; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

6,888

Bobby Hoying, QB (1992-1995)

Ohio State football's best to ever wear jersey No. 14 - Buckeyes Wire

Nov. 18, 1995; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Bobby Hoying (14) signals at the line against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-3. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

7,151

Terrelle Pryor, QB (2008-2010)

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

8,341

Art Schlichter, QB (1978-1981)

Jan. 1, 1980; Pasadena, California: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

8,850

Braxton Miller, QB (2011-1015)

Nov. 24, 2012; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 26-21. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total Career Yards

8,950

J.T. Barrett, QB (2014-2017)

J.T. Barrett (16) of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles under pressure from De'Vondre Campbell (26) of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter of the game on Nov. 15, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buckeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 31-24. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Total Career Yards

12,697

