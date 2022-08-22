Ohio State football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

If you could go into a lab and find a way to revive any Ohio State football player from history to field a team of the best at each position during their college careers, what players would you pick? That’s the exercise we went through in picking an all-time roster for a program that has more than a few iconic players to choose from.

In other words, not every all-time roster is created equal, and you’d be hard-pressed to find one as good as what you could throw out there in a flurry of scarlet and gray accolades.

But back to the task at hand? Who would you pick to round out an-all time roster including starters and backups? Would you agree with what we came up with here on Buckeyes Wire?

There are tough decisions to make, and some very, very, very good players that didn’t quite make the cut. We started with the offensive side of the ball and will also bring you the defense as well as the coaches and specialists.

Here are the Buckeye greats we selected for an all-time offense on the banks of the Olentangy.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting QB: Troy Smith

Ohio State football's history of Heisman Trophy winners

Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

It’s tempting to go with Fields, but Smith was a baller who won the Heisman. Hard to argue with him and how he set a new precedent with the quarterback position at Ohio State.

Backup QB: Justin Fields

Where is Justin Fields in USA TODAY's top 50 NFL draft prospects?

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Fields might be the most athletic QB to ever suit up in the scarlet and gray. He was a Heisman finalist in 2019 and was a first-round NFL draft pick because of his exploits and highlight reels at Ohio State.

Story continues

Starting RB: Archie Griffin

Five former Ohio State running backs in top 100 over last 60 years

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Because he’s Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner even though teams knew he’d get the ball. Need we say more?

Backup RB: Eddie George

Ohio State football well-represented on ESPN top 150 players all-time

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

George also took home the Heisman out of the backfield and was slippery, strong, and possessed underrated speed. He helped put Ohio State back on the map after some leaner years.

Starting WR 1: David Boston

Ohio State Football: All time program leaders in receiving yards

David Boston gets into the endzone with Michigan #30 Andre Weathers hanging on. Doral photo.

Why he makes the all-time roster:

David Boston tops a lot of the receiving record stats at Ohio State and gets the nod over everyone at this point. He was big, athletic, fast, and ahead of his time.

Backup WR 1: Garrett Wilson

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Garrett Wilson can play in the slot or the outside and probably would be higher in the record books if not playing amongst other talented wide receivers.

Starting WR 2: Cris Carter

Oct, 1985; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Cris Carter (2) during the 1986 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

We have to have someone to get it done in the red zone, and Carter is one of the best to ever do it. I mean, all he did was catch touchdowns (as they say) with unbelievable body control and hands. He is enshrined in Canton.

Backup WR 2: Joey Galloway

Unknown date 1993; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Galloway is one of the fastest wide receivers to play the game at any level and had a long, long career against top corners even as he made it to the NFL.

Starting WR 3: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Yes, we’re making the call while Smith-Njigba is still on the team. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards and total catches in a single season with two first-round picks on the team. He may commit an assault on the record books at OSU after this season.

Backup WR 3: Terry Glenn

Nov 18, 1996; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Terry Glenn (83) runs after a catch against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-3. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

With so many great wide receivers to choose some, someone had to get left out (we’re looking at you Chris Olave). But we can’t leave out the only Buckeye receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award with that magical 1995 season.

Starting TE: John Frank

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end John Frank (86) and tackle Harris Barton (79) celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl XXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Frank is easily the most productive tight end in Ohio State history and is the clear starter in our book in a position that has been historically thin.

Backup TE: Rickey Dudley

7 Oct 1995: Tight end Rickey Dudley of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during a game against the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ohio State won the game, 28-25. Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Why he makes the all-time roster:

A two-sport athlete, Dudley might be the most athletic tight end to ever play at OSU and was a force in the passing game. He was really a one-year wonder in Columbus, but it was a great one.

Starting Center: LeCharles Bentley

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Steve Bellisari #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits for the snap from center LeCharles Bentley #68 against the UCLA Bruins during the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on September 22, 2001. UCLA defeated Ohio State 13-6. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Bentley won the Rimington Trophy and was as solid as they come at the center position as a consensus All-American. He went on to be a Pro-Bowler in the NFL.

Backup Center: Pat Efllein

Nov 19, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Pat Elflein (65) celebrates a win over Michigan State Spartans after a game at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Elflein was another Rimington winner and helped anchor one of the best offensive lines in Ohio State history. He was a unanimous All-American in 2016 and was an integral part of the 2014 national championship squad.

Starting Guard 1: Jim Parker

Ohio State guard Jim Parker is pictured on Nov. 23, 1955. (AP Photo/Gene Smith)

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Woody Hayes always said that Parker was one of the most talented linemen he ever coached. We believe him because the tape and accolades don’t lie.

Starting Guard 2: Warren Amling

All-American Warren Amling was one heck of an athlete at Ohio State and is truly a Buckeye Great!#buckeyegreat pic.twitter.com/g55gj8t8W9 — The OHIO Podcast (@TheOHIOPod) June 2, 2022

Why he makes the all-time roster:

If you don’t know about Warren Amling, you should. He did a little bit of everything on and off the football field and is often forgotten when thinking about all-timers at Ohio State. He shouldn’t be.

Starting Guard 2: Wyatt Davis

Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis officially declares for 2021 NFL draft

In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Why he makes the all-time roster:

A recent graduate, Davis was named to BTN’s all-Decade team while still playing for Ohio State. Truth be known, he was probably a little underrated even as a consensus and unanimous All-American.

Starting Guard 2: Jim Lachey

Ohio State football Q&A with former Buckeye Jim Lachey https://t.co/y7gaculO8S pic.twitter.com/7ArTRxVoka — Ohio St. Buckeye Fan (@BucknutsFan) September 17, 2016

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Jim Lachey really only had one amazing year in an Ohio State uniform, but he turned it into one whale of an NFL career.

Starting Tackle 1: Orlando Pace

Jan 1, 1997; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Orlando Pace (75) in action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 1997 Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Arizona State 20-17. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Pace is easily the best offensive lineman to ever play for Ohio State. He’s a no-brainer with elite athleticism for a big man who made a bit of a run for the Heisman in 1996. As an offensive lineman. Pancakes anyone?

Backup Tackle 1: Korey Stringer

Credit: US PRESSWIRE

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Korey Stringer was a consensus All-American and two-time Big Ten offensive lineman of the year. He went on to have his number retired with the Minnesota Vikings after his life was cut tragically short.

Starting Tackle 2: John Hicks

Nov 24, 1973; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes tackle John Hicks (74) in action against the Michigan Wolverines. The game ended in a 10-10 tie. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why he makes the all-time roster:

Hicks was another Woody Hayes guy that was tough as nails and cleared the path for Archie Griffin. He was a two-time All-American who took home the rare double of winning both the Lombari Award and Outland Trophy.

Backup Tackle 2: Bill Willis

Bill Willis of Columbus, Ohio is seen here Sept. 11, 1944, and will fill a big gap in the Ohio State line, at the tackle position, this season. (AP Photo)

Why he makes the all-time roster:

A two-way player, Willis probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. He was a great blocker that helped Ohio State to a national title in 1942 and helped break the color barrier in the NFL. His No. 99 is retired in Columbus and the “Block 0” jersey is worn in his honor.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire