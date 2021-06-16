Ohio State football’s all-time record against independent teams

Pick about any college football program out there that has at least a modest history with Ohio State, and you’ll normally find that the Buckeyes have the upper hand. Not always though, there are teams that have gotten the best of OSU from time to time. Some of it because of the era it was played in, some because of bad breaks — and yes — some because the program was just better at that point in time.

We’re going through a series of looking at Ohio State’s record against teams in each of the Power Five conferences and we’re moving on to the SEC because, well, let’s be honest — there’s really no rhyme or reason and it’s not going to go well with this one. However, there is still at least a little success there, so we’re going for it.

We’ve already looked at the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC, and the SEC . Now, we’re going to look at those schools that don’t belong to any conference and do their work as an independent. We’re all about imparting the knowledge on you, so off we go with Ohio State’s fortune against every team currently considered an independent (yes, looking at you Notre Dame despite your weird allegiances with the ACC). We’ll go in order of best record to worst.

BYU Cougars

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 3-0 Last Result: 1993 Holiday Bowl (OSU won 28-21)

Army Black Knights

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 1-0 Last Result: 2017 Regular Season (OSU won 38-17)

New Mexico State Aggies

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 1-0 Last Result: 2009 Regular Season (OSU won 45-0)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 4-2 Last Result: 2016 Fiesta Bowl (OSU won 44-28)

Liberty Flames

Where things stand

No matchups to date.

UConn Huskies

Where things stand

No matchups to date.

UMass Minutemen

Where things stand

No matchups to date.

Overall vs. Independents

Where things stand overall

Overall record vs. Independents: 9-2

