Ohio State football’s all-time record against the Pac-12

Pick about any college football program out there that has at least a modest history with Ohio State, and you’ll normally find that the Buckeyes have the upper hand. Not always though, there are teams that have gotten the best of OSU from time to time. Some of it because of the era it was played in, some because of bad breaks — and yes — some because the program was just better at that point in time.

We’re going through a series of looking at Ohio State’s record against teams in each of the Power Five conferences and we’re moving on to the Pac-12 because, well, let’s be honest — there’s really no rhyme or reason. However, it is a conference that the Big Ten has been historically tied to, so there’s plenty of games to look at.

We’ve already looked at the Big 12, and the ACC, and we’ll move on to the SEC (uh-oh) after this. We’re all about imparting the knowledge on you, so off we go with Ohio State’s fortune against every team currently in the Pac-12. We’ll go in order of best record to worst.

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State football: Best player to ever wear jersey No. 15

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 9-0 Last Result: 2015 CFP national championship game (OSU won 42-20)

Washington State Cougars

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: Maurice Clarett #13 of Ohio State carries the ball as he tries to avoid the tackle by Mawuli Davis #58 of Washington State during the game on September 14, 2002 at Ohio Stadium in Ohio. Ohio State won the game, 25-7. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 8-0 Last Result: 2002 Regular Season (OSU won 25-7)

Oregon State Beavers

Sep 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kory Curtis (6) rushes in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 3-0 Last Result: 2018 Regular Season (OSU won 77-31)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Ohio State's Stanley Dimitrious (3) jumps on David Boston as he hands the ball to a game official after scoring the winning touchdown in their game against Arizona State at the 83rd annual Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1997. OSU won the game, 20-17. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 2-0 Last Result: 1997 Rose Bowl (OSU won 20-17)

Utah Utes

Sep 27, 1986, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Eric Kumerow (14) in action against the Utah Utes quarterback Larry Egger (9) at Ohio Stadium during the 1986 season. The Buckeyes beat the Utes 64-6. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 1-0 Last Result: 1986 Regular Season (OSU won 64-6)

California Golden Bears

Ohio State quarterback Kenny Guiton (13) breaks the tackle of California's Jalen Jefferson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 7-1 Last Result: 2013 Regular Season (OSU won 52-34)

Colorado Buffaloes

September 24, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Toney Clemons (17) catches a touchdown pass over Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Travis Howard (7) at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 4-1 Last Result: 2011 Regular Season (OSU won 37-17)

Washington Huskies

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 9-3 Last Result: 2019 Rose Bowl (OSU won 28-23)

Arizona Wildcats

9 Sep 2000: Mike Doss #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pulls down Leo Mills #20 of the Arizona Wildcats during the game at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 27-17.Credit: Harry How /Allsport

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 3-1 Last Result: 2000 Regular Season (OSU won 27-17)

UCLA Bruins

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Players from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins gather on the field to pray after the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on September 22, 2001. UCLA defeated Ohio State 13-6. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Series Tied 4-4-1 Last Result: 2001 Regular Season (OSU lost 6-13)

Stanford Cardinal

Sep 25, 1982, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Stanford Cardinals quarterback John Elway (7) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium during the 1982 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State trails 2-3 Last Result: 1982 Regular Season (OSU lost 20-23)

USC Trojans

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and Sam Hubbard (6) rush the passer against the Southern California Trojans in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

All-Time Series: Ohio State trails 10-13-1 Last Result: 2017 Cotton Bowl (OSU won 24-7)

Overall Record vs. Pac-12

Oct 19, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Detailed view of the Pac-12 conference logo on the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand overall

Overall record vs. Pac-12: 62-26-2 [listicle id=52044] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1