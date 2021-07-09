Ohio State football all time leaders in receiving yards

As good as Ohio State has been historically running the football, it has had a very underrated history of producing talent at the wide receiver position. In fact, in a recent identification of Position U, ESPN had the Buckeyes in the top five when looking at guys put on the field to catch footballs through the air.

You have guys that starred in the college game such as Terry Glenn, Cris Carter and David Boston. Of all the receivers that have come through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy, do you know which ones are among the leaders in passing yards?

Well good on you if you do. However, if you don’t, we’ve put together the top 20 passing yards leaders in the history of the Ohio State football program, so you can look smart this fall at your OSU football gatherings.

We’re counting them down for you starting at No. 20 and landing at the all-time leader.

Cedric Anderson (1980-1983)

Total Receiving Yards

1,707

Corey Brown (2010-2013)

Sept. 28, 2013; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Brown (10) is unable to make a catch while being defended by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Darius Hillary (5) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,750

Chris Olave (2018-2020)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) heads up field after a catch against Clemson Tigers safety Lannden Zanders (36) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,766

Parris Campbell (2015-2018)

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Washington defensive back Brandon McKinney during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calififornia. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Total Receiving Yards

1,768

Jeff Graham (1988-1990)

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, Louisiana; Ohio State Buckeyes logo prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Louisiana Superdome. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,809

Ken-Yon Rambo (1997-2000)

Oct. 3 1998: Wide receiver Ken-Yon Rambo #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 28-9. Photo by Vincent Laf

Total Receiving Yards

1,849

Brian Robiske (2005-2008)

Sept. 13, 2008; Los Angeles, California; Ohio State receiver Brian Robiske (80) during the Buckeyes 35-3 loss to the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,866

Dane Sanzenbacher (2007-2010)

Oct. 23, 2010; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher (12) tries to break away from Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Ricardo Allen (21) at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 49-0. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,879

Joey Galloway (1991-1994)

Unknown date 1993; Madison, Wisconsin; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,894

Ted Ginn, Jr. (2004-2006)

USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,943

Devier Posey (2008-2011)

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, Louisiana; Ohio State Buckeye receiver DeVier Posey (8) prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

1,955

Dee Miller (1995-1998)

Nov. 22, 1997; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Dee Miller (15) fights for more yardage against Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 20-14. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

2,090

Doug Donley (1977-1980)

Total Receiving Yards

2,252

Santonio Holmes (2003-2005)

USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

2,295

K.J. Hill (2015-2019)

Dec. 7, 2019; Indianapolis, Indiana; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver K.J. Hill Jr. (14) runs to the outside against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

2,332

Devin Smith (2011-2014)

Dec. 6, 2014; Indianapolis, Indiana; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (9) celebrates catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

2,503

Cris Carter (1984-1986)

October 1985; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Cris Carter (2) during the 1986 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Receiving Yards

2,725

Michael Jenkins (2001-2003)

Ohio State #12 Michael Jenkins catches a pass for a TD in the second quarter. Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Total Receiving Yards

2,746

Gary Williams (1979-1982)

Jan. 1, 1980; Pasadena, California; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Gary Williams (44) in action against Southern California Trojans defensive backs Kenney Moore (43) and Herb Ward (23) during the 1980 Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 17-16. Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Receiving Yards

2,792

David Boston (1996-1998)

Ohio State's David Boston gets into the end zone with Michigan's Andre Weathers hanging on during a 31-16 victory on Nov. 21, 1998.

Total Receiving Yards

2,855

