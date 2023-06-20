Ohio State football tight end Zak Herbstreit hospitalized

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit talks to his son, Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Zak Herbstreit (89), prior to the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit has been hospitalized because of an unspecified medical issue, a school spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Herbstreit is in stable condition at the university’s Wexner Medical Center and being monitored and evaluated. The cause of his hospitalization was not provided by the spokesperson.

A junior walk-on, he is the son of longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, one of the faces of the network’s popular “College GameDay” pregame show who was a quarterback for the Buckeyes in the early 1990s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When Zak Herbstreit enrolled at Ohio State in 2021, he was the first among his brothers to follow in the footsteps of their father and grandfather, Jim, who captained the Buckeyes' 1960 team.

The oldest of Kirk Herbstreit’s sons, a set of twins, previously joined Clemson as preferred walk-ons. Tye spent four seasons with the Tigers as a wide receiver before graduating last month, while Jake was a safety for two seasons. He since transferred to OSU, though did not join the football team.

Zak Herbstreit appeared in his first games for the Buckeyes last season, debuting late in routs of Toledo and Wisconsin in September and also against Rutgers in October. He played six snaps between offense and kickoff coverage, according to tracking by Pro Football Focus.

With the win over the Badgers being televised by ABC, Kirk Herbstreit was handling color commentary for the broadcast and gushed over his son's appearance on air.

Advertisement

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Zak Herbstreit, OSU tight end and son of Kirk Herbstreit, hospitalized