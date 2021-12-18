Ohio State football with three players in Draft Wire’s top five at each position of 2022 NFL draft

The college football season will be winding down soon, and shortly after Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl, we’ll turn our eyes toward the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. As with any season, there’s sure to be a parade of Buckeyes have their names called, but how many are considered the best at their respective positions for the next level?

Luke Easterling at our sister site, Draft Wire, has published his list of the top five players of every position, and of course, we are interested in those that have a scarlet and gray hue.

You can bet there will be more than a handful of Ohio State players taken during the annual spectacle, but how many have a real shot at being taken in the first day?

Here’s are the three Buckeyes Easterling includes.

Garrett Wilson, Wide Reciever

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

No. 4 Wide Receiver Available

Easterling’s Top five at Wide Receiver

Jameson Williams | Alabama Treylon Burks | Arkansas Drake London | USC Garrett Wilson | Ohio State Chris Olave | Ohio State

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver



Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Wide Receiver Available

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle



Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Interior Defensive Lineman

Easterling’s Top five at interior Defensive Line

DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M Jordan Davis | Georgia Perrion Winfrey | Oklahoma Haskell Garrett | Ohio State Devonte Wyatt | Georgia

