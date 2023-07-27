Ohio State football: Thoughts and things we learned following Big Ten media days

It was short and sweet for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the three players (Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover and J.T. Tuimoloau) that represented the Buckeyes at Big Ten media days.

The four all spoke on Wednesday, during the first half to the event and everyone who was set to speak wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

There was so much to learn from what Day said. I caught both of his podium conversations, a recap of the main talk is here while his other chance with the media was much longer and more thorough.

Find out below what I thought stood out the most from Day’s time with the media and a few other thoughts around the Big Ten.

McCord holds a slight edge

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) takes the field with the scarlet team for the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Spring Game Bjp 06

Thoughts

Many of us wanted to know exactly who held the edge from spring heading into fall and Day let us know it was Kyle McCord. He didn’t go as far as naming him the starter, but due to the third year player having more reps, McCord is in front. That doesn’t mean you can count out Devin Brown, as both will get a share of 1st team reps during fall camp.

Offensive line battles

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye works with linemen during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022.

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice

Thoughts

With three new starters on the line, there was hope that some players would make moves during the spring and summer. Day all but named Carson Hinzman as the starting center and Josh Fryar as the starting left tackle. He said both have to earn it in the fall, but reading between the lines, if they continue their progression, they’re the starters.

The other tackle spot seems very much in the air, with Tegra Tshabola and true freshman Luke Montgomery as players Day named who are in the running.

Freshman

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Montgomery hits the sled during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

Thoughts

Right before the media day’s started, I wanted to know what Day thought of the 2023 recruiting class among other topics. He mentioned that all the players who enrolled early, they aren’t freshman anymore. That makes me think if they are good enough, they will play.

Day singled out a few of the signees that came in later such as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, edge Arvell Reese and cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt. He said they all have a long way to go, but getting singled out for their early performances is very encouraging.

How Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will work

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline watches as wide receiver Noah Rodgers (80) catches a pass during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

Thoughts

Day was pretty adamant that the role of offensive coordinator isn’t just about calling plays. There is installs, game plans, organization and day-to-day work. Day mentioned that it “won’t be easy to walk away” from play calling, but he will work on what will be the best during fall camp. I’d expect Day to continue to call plays in the bigger games and let Hartline get his feet wet during lower stress situations.

Transfers

Mar 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ja’Had Carter (14 and defensive back Andrew Moore (39) line up during spring football drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Thoughts

It seemed like the coaching staff didn’t just go after the top talent, it wanted guys who fit the mold of what the program was looking for. Upside was a big factor as Day named offensive tackle Josh Simmons, defensive tackle Tywone Malone, and cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr.. All were tagged with that moniker.

Specifically on Styles Jr., Day said he has an exciting skill set that will play this year. Most likely early appearances on special teams and will most likely find a role on defense as the season rolls on.

Day also went on to say once a recruit makes a commitment, the staff continues to have a relationship with the family, their coach and “maybe it pays off down the road.” That scenario played out with Malone, as he was recruited by the Buckeyes, and after a stop at Ole Miss, ultimately landed in Columbus.

Defense and big plays

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) moves the ball during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

If you think it bothered you that the Buckeyes gave up massive plays in their two biggest games, it most likely bother Day much more. He mentioned it multiple times, that one of the focuses during the offseason was to correct this. You can’t fault him for thinking this way either because Ohio State was just one play from going to the College Football Playoff Championshi game and being favorites against TCU.

Defensive line rotation

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35), defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrate a sack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

We’ll stick with the defense as we continue. Day made it seem like he was going to have defensive line coach Larry Johnson pair down his rotation of players. The head coach mentioned by name that J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall, Tyliek Williams, Ty Hamilton and Kenyatta Jackson will “carry the water” this fall.

Physicality will be a focus but don’t expect to see much of a rotation as long as these main players are healthy. Speaking of Jackson, Day mentioned that he has an NFL body already. For that reason, he is on my short list for a breakout campaign.

Carnell Tate

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates with tight end Patrick Gurd (49) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Thoughts

Tate is obviously going through a rough time at the moment after losing his mother to gun violence. Day said that the team supports the freshman and he will “have to go through a process of grieving,” which is completely understandable. He also mentioned that football helps, considering it will keep Tate’s mind away from what has transpired. There was no mention of a potential redshirt season, so I’d expect us to see the talented freshman on the field this fall. Of course, we are all pulling for him.

Team’s mindset

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) holds his head on the bench following the team’s loss to Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

It wasn’t just physicality that Day mentioned that the team is trying to make adjustments to, it’s that it was so close to the ultimate goal but fell short. He believes that this year will be different due to “more of a veteran team than we’ve had in the past.” Team leaders have driven the offseason work and Day also said “you can feel a confidence, and guys are anxious to get back on the field and play.” Looks like the team has gotten over last year and are focusing on righting last seasons wrongs.

Random quick notes from around the Big Ten

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell is exactly what we thought he was. He’s going to “turn around” that program quickly.

The same can’t be said about Nebraska’s Matt Rhule. His arrogance isn’t going to do well when he field an average at best team.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is still the same, except his odd nature was subdued a bit during his time at the podium. He’s bland and boring, but that has gotten his team to the top of the conference two years in a row. He likened quarterback JJ McCarthy to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Not sure if those are the two that I’d compare his starter with but it’s Harbaugh so what do you expect?

