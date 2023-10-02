Ohio State football: Thoughts following the bye week

With Ohio State Football having completed it’s bye week, there was some time to take a look around the country at what some other teams look like this year.

I will continue to say this, there is no dominant team in college football, at least yet, and anything can happen. This past weekend reinforced my views on that.

Earlier this weekend, I took a look at 10 things that the Buckeyes hopefully accomplished during the bye week. Now, let’s think about the bigger picture as our focus wasn’t on our Buckeyes during this past Saturday.

Here are my thoughts about the weekend the Buckeyes had off.

Offensive line recruiting

5-star OT Jordan Seaton is looking to take his recruitment to December, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State and a few more in contention for the elite big man‼️ Read: https://t.co/dsnhDMUjuU pic.twitter.com/aanSp8d1X8 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 18, 2023

If you didn’t see, the Buckeyes lost a commitment from in-state tackle Marc Nave, as he decommitted on Saturday. The Armstrong twins are viewed as potential tackles, while Ian Moore is a guard, the three man class needs more bodies. The obvious No. 1 target should be Jordan Seaton, Ohio State once led but now his recruitment is up in the air. Looking at the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the majority of the top prospects have already committed elsewhere. The staff must be trying to flip someone, but it’s hard to know who at the moment.

They Terrapins aren’t ranked but will come to Columbus undefeated, at 5-0. Technically, Maryland is the No. 26 team, as they have the most votes of any unranked team in both polls. Mike Locksley has built the program since taking over in 2019 very nicely. This will be a tough game, the secondary will be tested by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is completing 70% of his passes.

Penn State

I watched some of their game against Northwestern and the Nittany Lions started out slow, but turned it up in the second half. Drew Allar is very good, but can make some silly throws. Once he grew more experience, watch out. Their defensive line is one of the best that I’ve seen this year. Pressure and production all over the place. This might be head coach James Franklin’s best Penn State team.

Set the tone early and ran away with the victory#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1n1929JyhY — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2023

Michigan finally found their rhythm on offense, but against a very bad Nebraska team. Blake Corum doesn’t look full healthy following his knee surgery last year. Wide receiver Roman Wilson has really emerged as a threat, he already has 8 touchdowns and is clearly quarterback JJ McCarthy’s favorite target. Their defense is the same it’s been over the last few years, one of the best in the country. The top three teams in the Big Ten don’t have much separating them.

Notre Dame

The Irish looked like the Buckeyes almost beat them for the second week in a row, similar to what transpired last season. They needed a final drive to complete the comeback, like last week, only reverse. Notre Dame is a really good team, and when we look back, this will be a very good win for the Buckeyes.

USC

The WORST DC in the country Alex Grinch defenses since 2018

2018:

• #72 Total Defense ❌

• #86 Pass Defense ❌

• #57 Rush Defense ❌

• 25.5 PPGA (#52) ❌

Ohio St

2019:

• #38 Total Defense ❌

• #57 Pass Defense ❌

• #31 Rush Defense ❌

• 27.3 PPGA (#64) ❌

Oklahoma… pic.twitter.com/x7Uo6TVTHw — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 1, 2023

Very happy about this program for two reasons. First, the Buckeyes won’t have to deal with Caleb Williams, unless they see him in a bowl game this year. He going to get picked No. 1 this coming draft. Second, thank you Lincoln Riley in believing in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. USC has a championship caliber offense, but their defense isn’t anywhere close. Riley “lured” Grinch to Oklahoma and then brought him with to Southern California. That might be the downfall of Riley’s tenure, sticking with Grinch and not letting his generational quarterback get a chance at a title.

Quick hitters nationally

Like I had mentioned previously, there is no dominant team.

Georgia is ranked No. 1 in both polls, but isn’t nearly as good as it has been in the recent past with surprising Kentucky next.

Texas is solid, but are the Longhorns really back? We will find out this coming weekend against Oklahoma.

LSU is a dumpster fire. Who knew Brian Kelly could mess up that program with a ton of talent (ask the people of South Bend).

The Jury is still out on Florida State and it really won’t be tested the rest of the regular season.

This season is up for grabs, it will be very interesting to see how it all plays out.

