Ohio State football’s third-string quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, sign’s NIL deal

It pays to be an Ohio State Football quarterback and true freshman Lincoln Kienholz is a prime example.

The USA TODAY high school athlete of the year has yet to play a down for the Buckeyes, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t marketable to big businesses. One of those would be Tommy John, who got a jump start in forming a relationship with Kienholz in a name, image and likeness deal that was announced on Wednesday.

The Buckeye quarterback was made one of their spokespeople after Tommy John mentioned to On3’s Pete Nakos that “Lincoln’s embodiment of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of greatness aligns perfectly with the values we celebrate.”

Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has signed his first NIL deal, partnering with Tommy John. “Lincoln’s embodiment of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of greatness aligns perfectly with the values we celebrate." More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/KBvXXwuUo6 pic.twitter.com/HimjDf2lrk — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 16, 2023

You have to expect that this is the first of many NIL deals that Kienholz will garner as a member of the Ohio State football team. Congrats Lincoln!

An offer for Buckeyes fans

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire