Ohio State football teases then shows off alternate gray uniforms

Many of us love when Ohio State Football wears alternate uniforms, and its social media team did a great job building up some excitement for this weekend’s look.

As the Buckeyes are set to host Michigan State, they will be wearing a unique combination of all gray, with scarlet numbers and lettering.

The Ohio State football social media team started teasing the look on Sunday, just after the Buckeyes turned the page from Rutgers and are preparing to face the Spartans for another stop on a journey they hope ends with some pretty special things.

Take a look below at the multiple posts that were shared leading up to the reveal of the gray alternate Ohio State football uniforms.

The first tease

Tease

We now know it’s coming, but what?

J.T. Tuimoloau is the model

Tease

Another peek at what is to come, this time with a bit more to see with a Tuimoloau twist.

The front

Prime time Buckeyes 📌 🆚 Michigan State

📆 Saturday, Nov. 11

📍 Columbus, OH

🕕 7:30pm ET

📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/MHfdNd91Sj — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 7, 2023

Tease

We see cornerback Denzel Burke here, but can’t see many of the details due to the shot being taken at a distance.

Marvin Harrison Jr. pushes the likes

5k likes & we’ll drop Marv Gray Uniform photo 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9r9LsCwJio — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 7, 2023

Tease

Now a good look at the front view, and the ask went two times over. The post now sits at over 11,000 likes.

The final tease

Tease

It’s coming, we can all feel it.

The Ohio State football alternate gray uniform drop

A twist on Tradition 👀 pic.twitter.com/98eTBpHIF2 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 7, 2023

Drop

I am a big fan of these uniforms, they look great and should be added into the regular rotation for Ohio State football.

