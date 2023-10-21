Ohio State football: Team walk before Penn State game
Ohio State football: Team walks into Ohio Stadium, greets Boy Scouts before Penn State game
Ohio State football: Team walks into Ohio Stadium, greets Boy Scouts before Penn State game
The first really big game in the Big Ten is finally here. Penn State travels to face Ohio State in a top-10 matchup that will go a long way in shaping the conference title race.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
To get Penn State to the elite level, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have to beat Ohio State on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.
In terms of NCAA rules, what actually matters here?
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.