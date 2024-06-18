Ohio State football target chooses Michigan over Ohio State

You win some, you lose some. That is the recruiting mantra, and as Ohio State football continues to move up recruiting rankings it has been winning way more than losing. This most recent news deserves a spot in the L column though, as the Buckeyes missed on 2026 four-star quarterback recruit, Brady Hart.

The highly touted gunslinger from the state of Florida has recently announced his commitment to The Team Up North. Hart is a consensus top ten quarterback in the class of 2026 and a big get for Michigan as it beat out the likes of other college football blue chip programs like Ohio State and Clemson.

Standing at 6-foot, 4-inches, he has the frame to develop into a perfect Big Ten signal caller. According to reports, the recruit had a great time on his campus visit to Ann Arbor, and a conversation with former Wolverine first-rounder J.J. McCarthy sealed the deal.

