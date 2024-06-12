Ohio State football takes over top 2025 recruiting spot

The Ohio State football program has taken over the top spot in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings after the latest commitment.

The Buckeyes are putting together one whale of a class that should have a real shot at finishing in the top spot with another top five almost a lock at this point. OSU already had quality with an average per player ranking of an astounding 95.14, but now it has getting the volume with 14 verbal commitments now in tow.

Of course, there is still a long way to go from early summer to the early signing period in December, but barring major defections, things are looking fantastic on the recruiting front.

Ohio State took over the top spot from Notre Dame who have seven more commitments than the Buckeyes do. The Buckeyes have a total score of 269.64 and the Fighting Irish have 264.56 total points. Behind that duo and rounding out the top ten are Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, USC, Oklahoma, Auburn, Rutgers (yes), and LSU.

Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025. Here are the six players that could help the Buckeyes remain at that top spot through Signing Day. @DispatchAlerts https://t.co/ZcyA9m99yA — Colin Gay (@_ColinGay) June 12, 2024

We’ll continue to keep an eye on all of the comings and goings of Ohio State football’s recruiting efforts, so come back often to get caught up.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire