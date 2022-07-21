Ohio State football summer enrollees and some current players receive new jersey numbers

Numbers are great for math, counting, and looking at your bank account, but when it comes to a player in any sport, they can often take on much more meaning and can be tied to their identity. The same holds true for Ohio State football players as well.

Think about it — We often count down the number of days to the start of a college football season with a former player’s jersey number, or publish lists of the best player to ever wear a certain digit emblazoned on their front and back. Heck, jewelry and tattoos are made memorializing the number of a favorite player.

On that note, the fine folks at Ohio State just recently updated their online roster, and there were some numbers assigned to the freshmen summer enrollees, and even a change in jersey number for certain players already on the team.

Here is everything that has been noted with OSU’s updated roster when it comes to new jersey numbers.

First Up … Freshmen Summer Enrollees

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Christian Brothers’ Dallen Hayden (1) runs the ball against MBA during the second quarter at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

5

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Jersey No.

13

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Kojo Antwi has just Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Sports The 6’0 190 WR from Lambert, GA chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, and others He joins the #1 Ranked Recruiting Class in the Nation pic.twitter.com/2rxQnaWVti — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2021

Jersey No.

14

Story continues

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Sonny Styles, Safety

Remaining Ohio State football non-early enrollees arrive on campus

Pickerington Central sophomore defensive back Sonny Styles practices Wednesday in preparation for the state semifinal matchup against Mentor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

20

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Omari Abor, Defensive End

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Omari Abor has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’4 240 EDGE from Duncanville, TX chose the Buckeyes over Alabama and Texas A&M Abor joins Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings 🌰https://t.co/dMrd8NXqJt pic.twitter.com/RMUS1ND1pJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2022

Jersey No.

23

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Line

Ohio State football recruiting class scouting report: Tegra Tshabola

Lakota West lineman Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State committee) practices Saturday, Aug. 1, the first official day for fall practice in Ohio. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

67

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Avery Henry, Offensive Line

Jersey No.

72

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Carson Hinzman, Offensive Line

Ready to get to work!!!🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/EMa1JtTFyP — Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022

Jersey No.

75

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Hero Kanu, Defensive Tackle

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Hero Kanu has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 295 DL originally from Munich, Germany chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame. Kanu joins Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings 🌰https://t.co/fXMc5D4Wgh pic.twitter.com/eIrdxtg9wv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2022

Jersey No.

93

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

Kenyatta Jackson, Defensive End

COLUMBUS I'M COMING HOME🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/TOvlzb2lNa — Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@kjacksonjr_) October 19, 2021

Jersey No.

97

Team Status

Freshman summer enrollee

NEXT … Current players with jersey No. changes

J.K. Johnson, Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jakailin Johnson (32) runs drills during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: Columbus Dispatch

Jersey No.

No. 4 (changed from No. 32)

Team Status

Returning player

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

Ohio State DB Denzel Burke appears to changing jersey numbers in 2021

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) intercepts a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

No. 5 (changed from No. 29)

Team Status

Returning player

Jordan Hancock, Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (13) lines up during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

No. 7 (changed from No. 13)

Team Status

Returning player

Cameron Martinez, Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Cameron Martinez (10) tackles Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) to end the game during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

No. 13 (changed from No. 10)

Team Status

Returning player

Mitchell Melton, Defensive End

Ohio State football loses Mitchell Melton for the year to injury

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Mitchell Melton (20) lines up during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

No. 17 (changed from No. 20)

Team Status

Returning player

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Turner (24), cornerback Andrew Moore (39), and safety Kye Stokes (37) line up during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey No.

No. 29 (changed from No. 24)

Team Status

Returning player

