Ohio State football stock report: Lots of movement among Buckeyes after loss at Michigan

Where Ohio State is trending after its 30-24 loss at Michigan on Saturday:

Rising

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Though he said he drew more double coverage than any previous point and was shadowed by Michigan’s Will Johnson, Harrison was still a major factor for the Buckeyes as he put together his eighth 100-yard receiving game this fall. His most spectacular grab came late in the second quarter when the superstar wide receiver caught a 44-yard pass while being draped by Johnson, resulting in a pass interference penalty that was declined.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass while being defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium.

Mike Hall Jr.: After he was held out with an unspecified injury the previous week against Minnesota, Hall showed his impact on the Buckeyes’ pass rush in his return. The defensive tackle made a quick move on Zak Zinter, the Wolverines’ star right guard, to pressure quarterback J.J. McCarthy, leading to their only sack early in the second quarter. As he was wrapping up McCarthy, it was defensive end Jack Sawyer who brought him down. Hall received his highest-ever pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

Davison Igbinosun: The transfer cornerback from Mississippi remained among the Buckeyes’ best perimeter tacklers, coming down for several plays, and allowed only one reception in coverage when Cornelius Johnson made an acrobatic diving toward the sideline for a 19-yard gain in the second quarter.

Steady

Kyle McCord: By throwing two interceptions and suffering from another sluggish start, McCord did little to alter the perception that he is too inconsistent as a passer, especially in a matchup that demands high-level play from the pocket. His debut in The Game was a mixed bag between the turnovers and touchdowns in between.

Falling

Ryan Day: The approval rating of the headman of the Buckeyes is bound to drop after a third consecutive loss to Michigan, their longest skid in the rivalry in a quarter century, along with the inevitable comparisons to John Cooper, the last Ohio State coach to hold a losing record in The Game. In the aftermath of the latest defeat, Day’s conservative game management prompted the most scrutiny after he opted not to go for it on a pair of short fourth downs in the first half.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day answers questions at a press conference following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Short-yardage defense: In a win at Notre Dame in September, Ohio State twice stopped the Irish on attempts on fourth-and-1 and allowed a power rushing success rate of 25%, a measurement of the rushes with 2 yards or less to go that resulted in a first down or touchdown. But Michigan converted all three of its tries on fourth-and-1 against the Buckeyes and had an 80% power rushing rate, getting the extra push against them at the line of scrimmage.

Tommy Eichenberg: While pass coverage has not been a strength for Eichenberg, it was a shortcoming that was difficult to conceal against the Wolverines. In his return from an arm injury, he was targeted three times and allowed all three passes to be completed, per PFF. One went for 21 yards early after he missed a tackle on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who caught an underneath ball, on the opening series of the second half.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tries to make a tackle on Michigan Wolverines tight end AJ Barner (89) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

TreVeyon Henderson: The late-season surge by Henderson, who had rushed for at least 100 yards in three out of four games since returning from an injury, made him an X-factor entering the regular-season finale, especially after he missed the rivals’ last meeting in Columbus. Henderson’s right ankle was taped up in the second quarter, but he rushed for only 60 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per attempt. His longest run was 8 yards with little explosiveness to ignite a spark in Ohio State’s offense.

Jesse Mirco: After he was third in the Big Ten in punting average last season, Mirco has slipped to seventh this season and averaged a season-low 36.7 yards per kick on Saturday in contrast to Michigan’s Tommy Doman’s average of 52 yards, putting the Buckeyes at a disadvantage with field position. While Ohio State was pinned as deep as its 2-yard line, the furthest any of Mirco’s punts were downed was the Wolverines’ 21-yard line.

Emeka Egbuka: A dropped pass over the middle by Egbuka on third-and-4 led to a three-and-out for the Buckeyes on their opening series and contributed to the slow start. It was a relatively quiet afternoon for Egbuka who finished with three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown as the complement to Harrison.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football stock report following loss at Michigan